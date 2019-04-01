Forget white. If you really want to stand out on your big day, do as the celebs do and opt for pink!

The feminine shade is undeniably romantic and looks gorgeous on a wedding dress. Many celebs have ditched the traditional white gown for the sweet shade.

Most recently, This Is Us actress Mandy Moore was pretty in pink in a custom tulle number by Rodarte as she got hitched this past November. A few weeks later, Billions actress Malin Akerman also donned pink in a beachy Cushnie dress for her Tulum ceremony.

Other celebs who wore a pink wedding gown include Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, Gwen Stefani and Kaley Cuoco.

We admit it's not for everyone. But if you're seeking something a little less conventional, we suggest trying on a rosy, blush variation that's subtle yet unique -- perfect for the modern bride.

Browse our favorite pink wedding dresses under $1200 ahead.

GET THE LOOK:

Show Me Your Mumu

Show Me Your Mumu Michelle Flutter Maxi Dress $184

Azazie

Azazie Sadie BG $249

BHLDN

BHLDN Belize Dress $275

Revolve

Katie May Brentwood Gown $315

Reformation

Reformation Poppy Dress $388

Stone Cold Fox

Stone Cold Fox Custom Eifel Gown $450

David's Bridal

White By Vera Wang Ombre Tulle Wedding Dress $1398, Sale $900

Net-A-Porter

Needle & Thread Pearl Rose Cutout Embellished Embroidered Tulle Gown $1159

Shopbop

Marchesa Notte Textured Tulle Gown $1195

