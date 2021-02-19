This Kate Spade Handbag is $157 Off at Amazon's Big Winter Sale

Valentine's Day has passed, but there's always time to gift something to your wife, mother, daughter, sister, best friend, or yourself. With the winter underway and spring just a few weeks out, now's the time to start thinking about your Spring fashion! Want a Kate Spade bag that's on sale for 63% off? It's your lucky day. Amazon’s Big Winter Sale deals are here and the Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody bag is $157 off and currently priced at $92. (regularly $249).

The leather crossbody bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The medium size satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable crossbody strap and exterior and interior pockets. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling.

In addition to the satchel, you can shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch still on discount at the Amazon Big Winter Sale. The official Kate Spade website is also offering deals of their own.

The Spring season is just weeks away and shoppers can now stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Big Winter Sale event, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers, before the spring season fully blooms.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion and other categories at the Amazon New Year sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye and jewelry.

Be sure to also check out more Winter deals available and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Also, Check out all of ET's top 265 picks on the best deals from Amazon's Big Winter Sale!

Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag in four different colors -- we love the classic black. Get it now for under $100! That's a 63% discount, while supplies last. $92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

265 Deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Kate Spade, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Samsung, Fitbit, Turbo Tax, & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Jewelry & More

Best Amazon Big Winter Sale Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Amazon's Big Winter Sale -- Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: The Best Deals on Leggings -- Alo Yoga, Adidas, Kendal + Kylie, & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots from Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, UGG and more

24 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci and More

The Best Amazon Big Winter Sale on Jewelry Gifts

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon's Big Winter Sale on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: 47% Off These Celebrity-Beloved Alo Yoga Leggings