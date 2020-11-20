This Kate Spade Handbag Is Under $100 at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Want a Kate Spade bag that's on sale for 40% off? At the Amazon’s Early Black Friday, the Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody bag is under $100 and currently priced at $96.99 (regularly $249).

The leather crossbody bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The medium size satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable crossbody strap and exterior and interior pockets. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling.

In addition to the satchel, you can shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch on discount at Amazon. The official Kate Spade website is also offering deals of their own.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday event, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands includin, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Black Friday Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion and other categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye and jewelry.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Early Black Friday 2020 Deals Are Here: Here Are the Top 230 Picks

Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2020 Are Here and They Are All Available on Amazon

These Oprah-Loved Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Frye Handbags at Amazon

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Everything

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Kate Spade Handbags, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $169 Post Amazon Prime Day

Best Black Friday 2020 Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Clothes, Bags, Loungewear, Shoes, Beauty and Perfume

The 10 Bestselling Kate Spade Items

The Best Designer Shoes -- Gucci, Rothy's, Coach, Tory Burch, Allsaints, Marc Jacobs, Frye, TOMS & More

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty, Hair Care and Perfume

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, TOMS and More

The Best Pearl Jewelry From Kate Spade, Shopbop, BaubleBar and More

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Movado, Helmut Lang and More