This Lupita Nyong'o-Loved Brand Has the Most Versatile Tops for Work

As the summer season begins to wind down and many people prepare to head back into the office for work, transitional fashion pieces are more essential than ever before -- particularly those that strike a balance between being both polished and comfortable. And if you're looking to add a more sophisticated edge to your wardrobe, look no further than ADAY -- the Lupita Nyong'o-loved brand that specializes in curating thoughtfully designed clothing collections rooted in clean, minimalistic styles.

The Academy Award-winning actress was first spotted wearing the brand back in 2015, after she paired together a classic white tank and black sports bra (both from ADAY) while in New York City.

Since then, the brand has continued to garner attention and praise for its "cool girl chic" vibe and sustainably crafted product offerings. In fact, some styles have been practically impossible to track down -- like the famous Something Borrowed Shirt, which amassed a waitlist of 2,500 after it first debuted and quickly became the brand's best-selling item.

Fortunately, for those looking to freshen up their work wardrobe, that style -- along with many others -- are all back in stock and available via the ADAY website. With this in mind, ET Style has rounded up some of the brand's most versatile tops to wear for work and beyond. Some of our favorites include the That's A Wrap Top and Relax I'm Flax Linen Shirt, among others.

Peruse through ADAY's most stylish tops below. Plus, check out ET Style's other picks for the best "going out" tops -- including corset and tube top styles.

Essentialist T-Shirt ADAY Essentialist T-Shirt Pay homage to your minimalistic style with this classic, slouchy t-shirt -- available in five colors. $95 AT ADAY Buy Now

Something Tailored Shirt ADAY Something Tailored Shirt The stylized cuffs and V-neck shape on this shirt add an elegant touch to a classic top. $145 AT ADAY Buy Now

Chill Out Blouse ADAY Chill Out Blouse The name says it all, as you can seamlessly dress this style up or chill out it in it. $160 AT ADAY Buy Now

