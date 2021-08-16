Shopping

This Lupita Nyong'o-Loved Brand Has the Most Versatile Tops for Work

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lupita Nyong'o-Loved Brand
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

As the summer season begins to wind down and many people prepare to head back into the office for work, transitional fashion pieces are more essential than ever before -- particularly those that strike a balance between being both polished and comfortable. And if you're looking to add a more sophisticated edge to your wardrobe, look no further than ADAY -- the Lupita Nyong'o-loved brand that specializes in curating thoughtfully designed clothing collections rooted in clean, minimalistic styles.

The Academy Award-winning actress was first spotted wearing the brand back in 2015, after she paired together a classic white tank and black sports bra (both from ADAY) while in New York City.

Since then, the brand has continued to garner attention and praise for its "cool girl chic" vibe and sustainably crafted product offerings. In fact, some styles have been practically impossible to track down -- like the famous Something Borrowed Shirt, which amassed a waitlist of 2,500 after it first debuted and quickly became the brand's best-selling item.

Fortunately, for those looking to freshen up their work wardrobe, that style -- along with many others -- are all back in stock and available via the ADAY website. With this in mind, ET Style has rounded up some of the brand's most versatile tops to wear for work and beyond. Some of our favorites include the That's A Wrap Top and Relax I'm Flax Linen Shirt, among others.

Peruse through ADAY's most stylish tops below. Plus, check out ET Style's other picks for the best "going out" tops -- including corset and tube top styles.

Something Borrowed Shirt
Something Borrowed Shirt
ADAY
Something Borrowed Shirt
This best-selling top from ADAY is described as "a classic button-up shirt reinvented as a boyfriend shirt."
$145 AT ADAY
That's A Wrap Top
That's A Wrap Top
ADAY
That's A Wrap Top
ADAY's wrap blouse is as comfortable as it is completely flattering -- and we have the reviews to prove it.
$145 AT ADAY
Like A Boss Sweatshirt
Like A Boss Sweatshirt
ADAY
Like A Boss Sweatshirt
The Like A Boss sweatshirt is made up of a super breathable, "neoprene-like" blend of recycled polyester materials.
$145 AT ADAY
Mock Up Top
Mock Up Top
ADAY
Mock Up Top
This slim-fit, ribbed-knit style has all the makings of a really great transitional top.
$125 AT ADAY
Essentialist T-Shirt
Essentialist T-Shirt
ADAY
Essentialist T-Shirt
Pay homage to your minimalistic style with this classic, slouchy t-shirt -- available in five colors.
$95 AT ADAY
Relax I'm Flax Linen Shirt
Relax I'm Flax Linen Shirt
ADAY
Relax I'm Flax Linen Shirt
The perfect blend of polished and comfortable.
$155 AT ADAY
Something Tailored Shirt
Something Tailored Shirt
ADAY
Something Tailored Shirt
The stylized cuffs and V-neck shape on this shirt add an elegant touch to a classic top.
$145 AT ADAY
Overhead Turtleneck Top
Overhead Turtleneck Top
ADAY
Overhead Turtleneck Top
This silhouette-flattering turtleneck is a must-have for fall and winter.
$98 AT ADAY
Chill Out Blouse
Chill Out Blouse
ADAY
Chill Out Blouse
The name says it all, as you can seamlessly dress this style up or chill out it in it.
$160 AT ADAY

 RELATED CONTENT:

Black-Owned Businesses in Fashion and Beauty to Support

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty, Home and More

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to You

Shop the Best Going Out Tops for When You're Ready to Go Out

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Rock Matching Outfits During Lunch Date

How to Style Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo’s Summer Looks for Fall

 