Putting together a summer outfit can be a challenge when it's warm outside, but the AC is blasting inside. But it's no wonder that Oprah Winfrey has the answer to your warm-weather wardrobe difficulties. If you're looking for an easy-to-wear uniform this summer, this jumpsuit has Oprah's official seal of approval, and it's on sale right now for 20% off.

Oprah has showed off her love for the Rivet Utility Bigwig Corduroy Jumpsuit (which she has in multiple colors) on her Instagram. Most recently, she posed wearing the trendy one-piece in a gorgeous light pink hue.

The versatile jumpsuit, which comes in sizes XXS-3XL, is available in a wide range of summer-friendly hues like light pink and baby blue, as well as neutrals. On top of being 100% sustainable up-cycled, its sturdy corduroy fabric is thick enough to keep you warm against the chill of office air conditioning, while staying light enough wear during summer. It'll pair just as well with your day-friendly sneakers as it will with a fancier shoe as you head to after-work drinks. With 3% spandex, it offers the perfect amount of stretch to keep you comfy all day long.

Shop the one-piece while it's on sale right now.

