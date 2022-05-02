As we gear up for a summer chock-full of travel and new seasonal adventures, having a staple crossbody bag in our wardrobe is really a must. From the airport to the office, a classic, lightweight crossbody can make all the difference between an effortless commute and a disorganized one. Fortunately, there are more than a few styles on the market that are equal parts practical and chic — with one, in particular, even boasting the coveted Oprah seal of approval.

Oprah's reputation for great product recommendations is pretty well-trusted — so much so, that when she releases her specially curated "Favorite Things" list each year, we basically drop everything to shop (and immediately gift) her go-to product picks.

Among the many great finds on her 2021 list included the K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody — a vegan-leather, camera bag-esque crossbody that's currently marked down at its lowest price ever. An Oprah-approved travel bag for only $36? Brb, we're grabbing our credit cards now.

In her "Favorite Things 2021" list, Oprah had high praise for the Amazon accessory, saying: “I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody’s compartments. That’s a good thing, because it means it can hold all your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck.”

With three outside zippers and two separate compartments, the Kelsey Crossbody seamlessly holds any and all daily essentials — plus it's available to shop in 11 lively colors and perfect for any traveler, regardless of their personal style.

If you've been looking for an excuse to invest in a quality, on-the-go bag ahead of the summer season, consider this your sign to finally splurge — and on an Oprah-loved accessory, no less.

While you're here, be sure to also shop Sunday Riley's Oprah-approved anti-aging serum, and check out the best celeb-loved sunglasses — with styles worn by Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and more.

