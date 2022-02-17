Warmer weather is (thankfully) approaching soon. With springtime around the corner, you're probably ready to start having Zoom meetings on your patio, prep your seasonal garden and enjoy the fresh air and sunlight. Since you'll want to protect your eyes and skin as the weather heats up, you're probably already on the hunt for a trendy new pair of sunglasses. If you're looking for inspiration for your next go-to sunnies, then you might want to look to some celebrities for ideas.

While their iconic looks change with the seasonal trends, celebs are some of the trendiest people. They are in the public eye after all, so dressing to impress is a full-time job with a lot of overtime. When it comes to stylish sunglasses, some celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Beyoncé and many more are known for their tinted eyewear.

Some brands like Ray-Ban and Quay Australia are notorious for the attention they get from celebs -- and rightfully so. Instead of giving you a list of general brands that celebs shop for their sunglasses, ET decided to save you time scrolling through the stars' Instagrams. We found several specific sunglasses celebrities have actually worn, so you can focus on enjoying your twin moment with Gigi or Bella Hadid this spring.

We found 10 celeb-approved sunglasses that are perfect for this spring including the oversized cat eye sunglasses Chloe Bailey wore to the tinted round sunglasses Selena Gomez rocked on Only Murders in the Building. If you want to nab some celebrity style and show off the same designer shades as the stars, then read on to shop all the celebrity-loved shades.

Jennifer Lopez

There's no denying that you'd probably take fashion and beauty advice from Jennifer Lopez. She's shown off various different fashion trends and hairstyles throughout the years, but we'd argue that she's the queen of sunglasses. J.Lo recently wore '70s-inspired, square-shaped Tory Burch sunglasses in New York.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Tory Burch Kira Rectangular Sunglasses Tory Burch Tory Burch Kira Rectangular Sunglasses These Tory Burch sunglasses still hold a classic rectangular shape, even with the polygonal angles on the frames. These minor changes to a basic eyewear shape make the Kira Rectangular Sunglasses truly unique. After all, geometric sunglasses are a great way to draw attention to your face. $215 Buy Now

Beyoncé

If we had the funds and closet space to spare, we'd happily fill our wardrobe full of Beyoncé-inspired clothes, shoes and sunglasses. You might not have Beyoncé's budget, but you can keep your eyes protected this spring (and beyond) with the same Velvet Canyon cat-eye frames as the actress, singer and songwriter -- just in the shade blonde tort. Here's your chance to find a pair of sunglasses to go with Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collection, which was recently launched at Nordstrom by the way.

Velvet Canyon Beat Generation Revolve Velvet Canyon Beat Generation While Beyoncé donned the Velvet Canyon Beat Generation Sunglasses in black on her Instagram, the same shades are currently available in the color blonde tort. The same sunglasses are available in the black hue on Velvet Canyon's website, but they'll cost you a little extra. $229 Buy Now

Chloe Bailey

Actress, singer, songwriter, producer and dancer Chloe Bailey has pulled off some captivating looks over the years. Whether she's walking a red carpet event or simply posing for a selfie on Instagram, it's clear we have a lot to learn from Bailey. Thankfully, the multi-faceted artist posted a pic of her sporting a pair of sleek and sharp, flat-top shades by Privé Revaux.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's fashion sense is a talent; she makes even casual outings look extravagant, and we think it's because she pays attention to the details of her outfits. She never fails to find the perfect earrings for each look, and she always has the right sunglasses, too. Just look at the classic round Valentino sunglasses she paired with her chic black dress. If you're looking for a pair that's more budget-friendly, Markle has also worn a similar shape via the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images

Valentino Round Acetate Sunglasses with Mini Rockstuds Neiman Marcus Valentino Round Acetate Sunglasses with Mini Rockstuds Fans of Meghan Markle love how she accessorized her outfits. Now you can dress like the star with these classic Valentino Round Acetate Sunglasses with Mini Rockstuds in black. The frames include a multicolor tort pattern on the temples of the frames, which elevates the style. $292 Buy Now

Hailey Bieber

There's no doubt Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, are both trendsetters. From Levi's denim jean shorts to comfortable Alo Yoga leggings, she has sported a lot of cute, comfortable and stylish pieces -- especially when it comes to knitted bucket hats. The model loves '90s-inspired oval sunnies, like the DMY by DMY Valentina frames she has rocked while off-duty.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bella Hadid

We can't get enough of Bella Hadid's favorite pieces. It's just an extra perk that the model has plenty of affordable clothes and accessories, including her $17 cooling bra and her $40 heart-shaped hoops. Now, you can protect your eyes from the sun's rays and look cute with one of Hadid's go-to sunglasses -- a pair of sporty red oval sunglasses from Vogue Eyewear's collaboration with actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Selena Gomez

Whether she's between takes, in character or just taking a pic with her besties, we love Selena Gomez's style. If you love Gomez's character, Mabel ,and her style on Only Murders in the Building, then you'll love the exact sunglasses we found. In the first few minutes of the first episode of the Hulu series, Mabel is dressed in a yellow monochromatic look, and we'd argue that the Ray-Ban Round Metal Evolve Sunglasses really completes her look.

Hulu

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's fashion sense has evolved a lot throughout her career. Although her style frequently changes, it's clear to see she has a favorite pair of sunglasses. The multi-talented celeb has been seen in the timeless Ray-Ban Wayfarer quite a bit and has even worn them in her social media pics and videos.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses Taylor Swift has worn the Original Wayfarer Sunglasses by Ray-Ban while out and about and when she did the "Wildest Dreams" TikTok trend. We can see why Swift and so many other celebs love these polarized frames because they seem to go with every outfit. $211 $161 Buy Now

Gigi Hadid

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid has plenty of memorable looks. Personally, we still can't get over her hair, makeup and sleek white dress at the 2021 Met Gala. You might not have the patience to replicate Hadid's Jessica Rabbit-inspired hairstyle from the Met, but (thankfully) the fashionista's shades are a bit more attainable. The model's Charlotte Mercy Hensen Sunglasses look cute in every color they come in.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Charlotte Mercy Hensen Sunglasses The Iconic Charlotte Mercy Hensen Sunglasses These Charlotte Mercy Hensen Sunglasses create some faux-texture with its russet tortoise hue. The golden Charlotte Mercy logo adds a bit of detail to the sides of the frames. Plus, these sunglasses come in three other colors -- in case you want to switch up your Gigi Hadid-inspired eyewear. $179 Buy Now

Kendall Jenner

From Kim Kardashian to Kendall Jenner, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family has a great eye for fashion. Seriously, we would take fashion and beauty advice from Kendall Jenner any day (check out the star's extra comfy North Face Slipper-Style Boots). You might not be able to FaceTime the star and ask for her opinion on an outfit, but we did find the pair of brown gradient sunglasses from Salt Optics that she loves to wear.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

