Athleisure fits are a wardrobe essential in just about any season. But since winter is the peak time for all things cozy, it's no surprise that we're seeing our favorite celebs opt for more effortless, casual looks these days. From soft sports bras and high-waist leggings to plush puffer coats and other lounge essentials, some of fashion's most influential figures are proving that a comfy, off-duty fit is always in style -- especially if it's from Alo Yoga.

Case in point: Hailey Bieber's latest hazy gray fit which she was recently spotted in while en route to a Pilates class with Bella Hadid (aka another casual street style master). Bieber paired the sleek Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Leggings with a matching sports bra, New Balance sneakers and oversized puff jacket.

Not only are Bieber's Alo Yoga leggings totally cute, but they're also remarkably soft too thanks to the brand's signature Alosoft fabric -- which helps to promote more breathability and movement compared to other traditional legging styles. Best of all: they're currently on sale.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

While mirroring the style of our favorite celebrities might not always be as budget-friendly as we might like, this fit is totally feasible -- and now 30% off ($68, regularly $98). Now, you can shop one of Hailey Bieber's go-to leggings for under $70 -- and elevate your gym wardrobe while you're at it. Plus, new Alo Moves users can get 50% off their first year, too. Cheers to looking good and feeling ever better!

Ahead, check out ET Style's other fave leisure styles that are available to shop now at Alo Yoga -- including a few Kendall Jenner-approved sets. Looking for more cozy fashion for the new year? Peruse through the hottest legging styles of 2022 and shop Suni Lee's PrettyLittleThing activewear collection -- available now.

Aspire Tank Alo Yoga Aspire Tank This ribbed cropped tank, featuring the "Alo" logo, can be worn with leggings, joggers or jeans on casual days. $44 $33 Buy Now

