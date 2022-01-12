Shopping

Hailey Bieber's Cozy Leggings Are Now 30% Off at Alo Yoga

By Kyley Warren‍
Athleisure fits are a wardrobe essential in just about any season. But since winter is the peak time for all things cozy, it's no surprise that we're seeing our favorite celebs opt for more effortless, casual looks these days. From soft sports bras and high-waist leggings to plush puffer coats and other lounge essentials, some of fashion's most influential figures are proving that a comfy, off-duty fit is always in style -- especially if it's from Alo Yoga.

Case in point: Hailey Bieber's latest hazy gray fit which she was recently spotted in while en route to a Pilates class with Bella Hadid (aka another casual street style master). Bieber paired the sleek Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Leggings with a matching sports bra, New Balance sneakers and oversized puff jacket.

Not only are Bieber's Alo Yoga leggings totally cute, but they're also remarkably soft too thanks to the brand's signature Alosoft fabric -- which helps to promote more breathability and movement compared to other traditional legging styles. Best of all: they're currently on sale.

High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Legging
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Legging
$98$68
High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Black Legging
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Black Legging
$98$68

While mirroring the style of our favorite celebrities might not always be as budget-friendly as we might like, this fit is totally feasible -- and now 30% off ($68, regularly $98). Now, you can shop one of Hailey Bieber's go-to leggings for under $70 -- and elevate your gym wardrobe while you're at it. Plus, new Alo Moves users can get 50% off their first year, too. Cheers to looking good and feeling ever better!

Ahead, check out ET Style's other fave leisure styles that are available to shop now at Alo Yoga -- including a few Kendall Jenner-approved sets. Looking for more cozy fashion for the new year? Peruse through the hottest legging styles of 2022 and shop Suni Lee's PrettyLittleThing activewear collection -- available now.

Hype Full Zip Hoodie
Alo Yoga
Hype Full Zip Hoodie
A soft and cozy fleece zip-up hoodie in an oversized fit. 
$108$86
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-waist Airlift Legging
Whether you need a good pair of running leggings or you need workout leggings to breeze through hot yoga, in the 7/8 gym leggings from Alo Yoga is an update to the popular full-length version. It's also a best seller!
$118
Alo Yoga Gather Long Sleeve
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Gather Long Sleeve
Add a fresh touch to your winter color palette with this raspberry sorbet-colored long sleeve.
$62
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Slip into something a little fresher this winter with Alo Yoga's beloved High-Waist Airbrush Legging -- made from a sculpting airbrush fabric for extra breathability. 
$82
Alo Yoga Women's Throwback Sock
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's Throwback Sock
These nostalgic socks boast a combed cotton make for extra comfort.
$18
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Sit back and relax in style with Alo Yoga's Accolade Sweatpant -- made from diagonal French terry fabric.
$108
Alo Yoga Lavish Bra
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Lavish Bra
A medium-support sports bra with stretch and a wide mesh band. The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric has a glossy finish. 
$58$46
Aspire Tank
Alo Yoga
Aspire Tank
This ribbed cropped tank, featuring the "Alo" logo, can be worn with leggings, joggers or jeans on casual days. 
$44$33
Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short
Bike shorts are a Kendall Jenner staple. This pair is made from the same fabric as the popular Airbrush legging.
$58

