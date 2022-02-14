This $29 Anti-Aging Hanacure Mask Is Loved by TikTok and Celebs Alike

When it comes to beauty trends, celebrities always seem to find the most unexpected, effective and often downright strange skincare cures and treatments first. From Gwyneth Paltrow's vampire facial, to placenta-infused products, rice water hair hacks, and the newly viral snail facial made famous by TikTok (here are the spine-tingling videos for proof), it can be impossible to know what skincare fads are actually worth the hype.

But if a celeb stamp of approval (or at least an Instagram post) is any indication of what's hot and worthy of your skin's attention, then the Hanacure face mask is definitely a must-try.

The all-in-one face mask (appropriately dubbed the "zombie mask") first went viral on TikTok for its seemingly age-defying properties that tightened the face's skin during the treatment and made even the youngest of users look like they were 100 years old. According to the retailer, the Octolift technology that's infused within the face mask helps to "tighten the skin, minimize fine lines and remove facial impurities."

Besides its loyal legion of TikTok fans and skincare aficionados (along with nearly 4,000 5-star reviews on the Hanacure website alone) this smoothing face mask has also garnered the attention of Hollywood's biggest stars too -- with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and more taking to the 'Gram to show off their skin's transformation through the at-home facial.

Perhaps most appealing about Hanacure's All-in-One Face Mask is its feasible price tag. While other "celebrity-approved" skincare fads might lean more towards the pricier side, the Facial Starter Kit is available for only $29 on the South Korean brand's website.

Ahead, shop the celeb-loved Hanacure face mask, along with other beauty essentials from the skincare brand. Plus, check out Halle Berry's favorite beauty products, and peruse through ET Style's picks for the best moisturizers for every skin type.

