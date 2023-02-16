Want to know how Emily Ratajkowski gets her skin so glowy? The secret to EmRata's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep: the model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration. Right now, Amazon is offering 24% off the celeb-approved skincare solution from K-Beauty brand COSRX.

In case you haven't already seen this product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.

EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy skin. "Not going to lie, I saw the hype on TikTok. Purchased it for myself and GOSH this thing is amazing," said one of the product's over 19,000 five-star reviewers. " I use retinol so I have dry skin. This product fixes that problem, heals the skin barrier and leaves your skin glowing!! HIGHLY RECOMMEND."

This sale won't last forever, so be sure to get your hands on the COSRX snail mucin to try the beloved K-beauty product for yourself. Below, shop even more snail mucin-infused skincare from the brand.

