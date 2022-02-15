Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts are on sale for $22. The model's go-to classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts, which are regularly priced at $50, are over 50% off at Levi's Presidents' Day Sale. This week, shoppers can take 30% off sitewide at Levi's and an extra 50% off sale styles, including Hailey's go-to shorts.

Shop Levi's Sale

The star shared her love for the summer essential with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot.

“The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential. I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine.

You won't find Bieber's beloved shorts on sale for half off year-round, so get a head start on the warmer days ahead. The classic vintage-style shorts, which are a non-stretch, feature a 100% cotton design with a high-waist rise and cutoff hem. The shorts are available in three different washes.

There’s nothing like a pair of great denim shorts that you can wear with anything. Try another one of Hailey's essentials - white Nike Air Force 1s. The 40% discount and free shipping are both automatically applied at checkout.

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans and They’re on Sale

Save on Levi's Jean Jackets at Amazon's Sale

Score up to 70% off at the Madewell Sale -- Last Day for Double Discounts

Amazon's Best Deals on Levi's Jeans

Shop Pieces From the Naomi Osaka x Levi's Upcycled Denim Collection

Amazon's Best Deals on Sneakers -- Nike, Adidas, Reebok and More

Shop the Best Face Masks from Levi's

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are the Lululemon Dupe TikTok Loves

Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon

Shop Jessica Alba's Favorite Amazon Items

Dermstore Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Skincare Deals from NuFACE, ILIA, EltaMD and More

The Justin Bieber x Crocs Sold Out, But You Can Still Shop Similar Styles for Spring

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now