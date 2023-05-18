Between the viral TikTok craze over Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Soft Pinch and new shades of hot pink inspired by the upcoming Barbie movie, it's safe to say that we're in the golden age of blushes. There have never been so many formulas on the market before, with each brand competing for the top spot. The sheer amount of options these days can get overwhelming, which is why we've narrowed down the 15 best blushes for 2023.

Whether you prefer pigmented liquids, classic powders or swipe-and-go creams, there's a blush out there for your skin type, tone and budget.

Feeling inspired by the softly flushed cheeks of Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte? MERIT's Flush Balm provides a sheer wash of color while moisturizing with vitamin E. For a celeb-approved glow, NARS' tried-and-true powder blush is beloved by Meghan Markle, Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian. And if you're in need of a budget-friendly option, L.A. Girl's liquid formula packs a punch for just $6.

Below, shop our favorite blush picks for a glowing complexion. For even more beauty inspiration, check out our top bronzers for summer and the best tinted moisturizers with SPF.

Best Liquid Blushes for Summer 2023

Youthforia BYO Blush Amazon Youthforia BYO Blush Don't let its neon green hue scare you — this blush oil is made to change color based on your pH for a true-to-you shade. $36 Shop Now

Best Powder Blushes for Summer 2023

NARS Blush Sephora NARS Blush A classic for a reason, NARS blush is beloved by the likes of Meghan Markle, Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian. $32 Shop Now

Best Cream Blushes for Summer 2023

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long

Save 20% on Supergoop! SPF Essentials Just in Time for Summer

Save 25% On Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves

SkinStore Sale: Save Up to 30% On the Best Haircare Finds

Tula Skincare Sale: Save 20% On Eye Cream, Moisturizer, and More

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Launches New Mineral Sunscreen for Summer

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon to Shop This Spring