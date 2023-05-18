Shopping

This Summer, It's All About the Blush — Shop the Best Liquid, Powder and Cream Formulas for Glowy Cheeks

By Lauren Gruber
Between the viral TikTok craze over Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Soft Pinch and new shades of hot pink inspired by the upcoming Barbie movie, it's safe to say that we're in the golden age of blushes. There have never been so many formulas on the market before, with each brand competing for the top spot. The sheer amount of options these days can get overwhelming, which is why we've narrowed down the 15 best blushes for 2023.

Whether you prefer pigmented liquids, classic powders or swipe-and-go creams, there's a blush out there for your skin type, tone and budget.

Feeling inspired by the softly flushed cheeks of Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte? MERIT's Flush Balm provides a sheer wash of color while moisturizing with vitamin E. For a celeb-approved glow, NARS' tried-and-true powder blush is beloved by Meghan Markle, Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian. And if you're in need of a budget-friendly option, L.A. Girl's liquid formula packs a punch for just $6.

Below, shop our favorite blush picks for a glowing complexion. For even more beauty inspiration, check out our top bronzers for summer and the best tinted moisturizers with SPF.

Best Liquid Blushes for Summer 2023

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Just a tiny dot of this liquid blush is enough to give your cheeks a healthy dose of color — available in dewy and matte shades.

$23
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint
Amazon
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint

Pigmented and easy to blend, it's hard to believe that this liquid blush is under $10.

$9
Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush
Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush
Sephora
Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush

This cream blush from Saie has a soft, doe-foot applicator and a formula that melts into the skin for a healthy-looking flush.

$25
L.A. Girl Soft Matte Cream Blush
L.A. Girl Soft Matte Cream Blush
Ulta
L.A. Girl Soft Matte Cream Blush

An infusion of jojoba seed oil and vitamin E keep your skin glowing from the inside out.

$6
Youthforia BYO Blush
Youthforia BYO Blush
Amazon
Youthforia BYO Blush

Don't let its neon green hue scare you — this blush oil is made to change color based on your pH for a true-to-you shade.

$36

Best Powder Blushes for Summer 2023

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush
Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush

This powder blush from Charlotte Tilbury contains light-reflecting pigments for a subtle sheen.

$42
Milani Baked Blush
Milani Baked Blush
Ulta
Milani Baked Blush

Baked on Italian terracotta tiles, Milani's formula packs a punch with its luminous powder formula.

$11
NARS Blush
NARS Blush
Sephora
NARS Blush

A classic for a reason, NARS blush is beloved by the likes of Meghan Markle, Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian.

$32
mented cosmetics Blush
mented cosmetics Blush
Ulta
mented cosmetics Blush

Mented's highly pigmented powder blush is formulated specifically to show up on deeper skin tones.

$22
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Longwear Powder Blush
tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
Sephora
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Longwear Powder Blush

"I am absolutely obsessed with these blushes and will repurchase until the day I die," raved one happy reviewer. "I have Paarty, Blushing Bride, and Seduce and they are all beautiful colors and so pigmented & long lasting. Highly recommended"

$30

Best Cream Blushes for Summer 2023

Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush & Illuminator
Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush & Illuminator
Sephora
Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush & Illuminator

Wander Beauty's top-rated blush and highlighter duo glides on the skin like butter and blends easily for a natural-looking finish.

$38
Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
Amazon
Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm

With shades inspired by the Santa Monica sunset, Tower 28's cream blush is made with skin-loving ingredients such as green tea and mango seed butter.

$20
MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush
MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush
Sephora
MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush

This top-rated blush adds buildable pigment while nourishing your skin with vitamin E.

$30
e.l.f. Putty Blush
e.l.f. Putty Blush
Amazon
e.l.f. Putty Blush

At just $7, this cream-to-powder blush packs a serious punch with eight vibrant colors.

$7
Pixi On-the-Glow Blush
Pixi On-the-Glow Blush
Ulta
Pixi On-the-Glow Blush

TikTok loves this blush for its hydrating formula and natural, dewy finish.

$18

