This Summer, It's All About the Blush — Shop the Best Liquid, Powder and Cream Formulas for Glowy Cheeks
Between the viral TikTok craze over Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Soft Pinch and new shades of hot pink inspired by the upcoming Barbie movie, it's safe to say that we're in the golden age of blushes. There have never been so many formulas on the market before, with each brand competing for the top spot. The sheer amount of options these days can get overwhelming, which is why we've narrowed down the 15 best blushes for 2023.
Whether you prefer pigmented liquids, classic powders or swipe-and-go creams, there's a blush out there for your skin type, tone and budget.
Feeling inspired by the softly flushed cheeks of Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte? MERIT's Flush Balm provides a sheer wash of color while moisturizing with vitamin E. For a celeb-approved glow, NARS' tried-and-true powder blush is beloved by Meghan Markle, Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian. And if you're in need of a budget-friendly option, L.A. Girl's liquid formula packs a punch for just $6.
Below, shop our favorite blush picks for a glowing complexion. For even more beauty inspiration, check out our top bronzers for summer and the best tinted moisturizers with SPF.
Best Liquid Blushes for Summer 2023
Just a tiny dot of this liquid blush is enough to give your cheeks a healthy dose of color — available in dewy and matte shades.
Pigmented and easy to blend, it's hard to believe that this liquid blush is under $10.
This cream blush from Saie has a soft, doe-foot applicator and a formula that melts into the skin for a healthy-looking flush.
An infusion of jojoba seed oil and vitamin E keep your skin glowing from the inside out.
Don't let its neon green hue scare you — this blush oil is made to change color based on your pH for a true-to-you shade.
Best Powder Blushes for Summer 2023
This powder blush from Charlotte Tilbury contains light-reflecting pigments for a subtle sheen.
Baked on Italian terracotta tiles, Milani's formula packs a punch with its luminous powder formula.
A classic for a reason, NARS blush is beloved by the likes of Meghan Markle, Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian.
Mented's highly pigmented powder blush is formulated specifically to show up on deeper skin tones.
"I am absolutely obsessed with these blushes and will repurchase until the day I die," raved one happy reviewer. "I have Paarty, Blushing Bride, and Seduce and they are all beautiful colors and so pigmented & long lasting. Highly recommended"
Best Cream Blushes for Summer 2023
Wander Beauty's top-rated blush and highlighter duo glides on the skin like butter and blends easily for a natural-looking finish.
With shades inspired by the Santa Monica sunset, Tower 28's cream blush is made with skin-loving ingredients such as green tea and mango seed butter.
This top-rated blush adds buildable pigment while nourishing your skin with vitamin E.
At just $7, this cream-to-powder blush packs a serious punch with eight vibrant colors.
TikTok loves this blush for its hydrating formula and natural, dewy finish.
