In honor of the his seventh wedding anniversary on Saturday, Thomas Rhett looked back on his and wife Lauren Akins' marriage while also taking a hopeful glimpse into their future together.

The "Remember You Young" singer shared a photo of the two fishing together in a river, alongside which he wrote a beautiful tribute to his pregnant ladylove.

"I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins," Rhett, 29, wrote. "It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown In so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day."



"There is no one in the world like you babe. You are the most amazing mother to our kids and you treat me way too good🙌🏼," he continued. "I hope this picture is a glimpse into us getting old together. I love you honey😍😍."

Akins shared an equally sweet slideshow of important moments from the couple's relationship, which kicked off with a photo from their October 2012 wedding that took place just outside of Nashville.

"Happy wedding anniversary 7 years ago tonight honey 💛," the 29-year-old philanthropist wrote. "You are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies🥰 I’m so thankful God gave me you:) can’t wait for the next 70 babe😘 y+m 💛 I love you Thomas Rhett🥰🥰."



Rhett and Akins have known each other since high school but only dated for about six months before getting engaged in December 2011. In February 2017, they made their first big baby announcement. Not only were they adopting a girl from Africa -- daughter Willa, now three -- Akins was also pregnant! Their younger daughter, Ada, is now two, and they have a third girl on the way.



“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” Rhett jokingly announced via Instagram in July. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

Congratulations to the happy couple, and here's to many more years of fishing!

