Angelina Jolie is making a fiery return to the big screen with Those Who Wish Me Dead, and on Wednesday, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the thriller.

Jolie stars as Hannah in the film, a smoke jumper who's still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy, Connor (Finn Little), and promises to protect him from pursing assassins.

"My dad said if anything happened, I should find someone I can trust," Connor tells Hannah in the preview. "Are you someone I can trust?"

All the while, a forest fire rages around them. Watch the trailer above.

Based off author Michael Koryta's 2014 novel of the same name, Those Who Wish Me Dead hails from writer-director Taylor Sheridan, an Oscar nominee (Hell or High Water) and the creator of Yellowstone. The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Aiden Gillen, Tyler Perry and Jon Bernthal.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on May 14.

New Line Cinema

New Line Cinema

Warner Bros.

