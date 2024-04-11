Tia Mowry to Star in New Reality Show After Cory Hardrict Divorce

Tia Mowry is returning to TV after her divorce! The 45-year-old actress recently went through a painful split from Cory Hardrict after nearly 20 years together. Now she is set to star in a new WE tv docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Chapter.

The network announced on Wednesday that the former Sister, Sister star will be the focus of the new reality series.

According to the press release, the new show will follow Tia "as she navigates her newly single status, motherhood, building businesses, and juggling her super busy and ever-evolving career."

The show teases that Tia "is ready to date" after officially ending her 14-year marriage last year.

The multi-episode series, which is executive produced by Tia, does not have a release date yet.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict - Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO

The former couple share son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5. The exes announced in October 2022 that they were ending their marriage after 14 years. They finalized their divorce six months later.

"I am excited to share more about myself, both personally and professionally," Tia said in a statement about her new show. "Having been in the public eye for most my life, things often get misinterpreted, or people get misled. I am excited to pull back the curtain on this next chapter of my life."

Tia also posted about the new series on Instagram, sharing, "Lately I’ve been taking my power back. I’m so lucky to have a community - YOU ALL - that are so close to my life, the ups and downs, my wins and my struggles. An intention I set this year is to embrace ALL that I’m experiencing, so I’m removing the filter like never before. Recently divorced, for the first time in my life, I am truly experiencing what life is like on my own both personally and professionally."

Tia's last acting project was the 2023 Lifetime movie, Yes, Chef! Christmas. She rose to fame as a child star alongside her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, in the hit series Sister, Sister, as well as a variety of Disney projects. She also starred in the sitcom The Game, which aired from 2006 to 2015.

Tia has been enjoying time with her kids in the wake of the split. In May 2023, she opened up to ET about her home life while attending the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with her son Cree.

"Just spending quality time with my son, just to get that time in, it means a lot to me," she said.

