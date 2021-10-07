Tiffani Thiessen is celebrating 27 years of marriage...but not to her husband! Thiessen took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate the 27th wedding anniversary of her Saved by the Bell character, Kelly Kapowski, and her longtime love on the show, Zack Morris, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

"Happy 27th Anniversary Kelly & Zach! Way to keep the love going. #friendsforever #tbt," the Alexa & Katie actress wrote alongside a throwback pic of her and Gosselaar.

The original Saved by the Bell ran for four seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1993. Zack and Kelly's Las Vegas wedding served as the series finale for the beloved show, which aired as a two-hour movie.

Thiessen reprised her role as Kelly on the Saved by the Bell reboot, which premiered last November on Peacock. In March, the 47-year-old actress told ET that rekindling Zack and Kelly's sweet, '90s romance was "a lot of fun."

"Tracey [Wigfield], who created the show, has done an amazing job. It's funny, it's witty, but it has a ton of heart and the new kids are amazing," she expressed. "They're super, super talented and for me, personally, it was fun to go back and play Kelly and work with Mark-Paul and deal with the whole Zack-Kelly thing. It was actually a lot of fun."

Thiessen recalled being 15 years old when the show premiered in 1989. Now, she sees the new generation of actors taking over the series and believes they are at a much better age to handle fame and success than when she started.

"Most of these kids are actually older because back then you actually played your age," she shared. "Nowadays these kids are playing younger than they are, so they probably can handle the pressure of fame probably a lot easier than maybe say we did. Not that we didn't handle it well. I think I had a family that was very structured and very supportive. But it's a lot to take in."

"I think the reaction from the reboot of Saved by the Bell has been good," the actress noted, adding, "I definitely think it takes the nostalgic part of the original and really brings in a fresh, new sense of newness really into the show."

RELATED CONTENT

Lark Voorhies Back on 'Saved by the Bell' Revival: See the Pic!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar on 'Saved by the Bell' Chemistry With Leah Remini

‘Saved By the Bell’ Revival Gets Picked Up for Season 2

'Saved By the Bell' 2020 Cast Talk Possible Season 2, Easter Eggs and Caffeine Pills! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery