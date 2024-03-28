Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, reunited to celebrate their son, Charlie's, state championship, and things appeared a bit awkward.

Tiger and Elin joined their 15-year-old son on Tuesday to celebrate his and his teammates winning the Class 1 A state golf championship. Charlie and his teammates at the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida, were presented with some serious hardware -- a shiny medal and the coveted state championship ring.

Tiger, the 15-time major golf champion, beamed with pride as he posed for a photo with his phenom son. Another photo shows Tiger to the side while Elin smiles for pics alongside her son, whose team captured the school's fourth state title in November.

Tiger and the former Swedish model, who tied the knot in 2004, share Charlie and daughter, Sam, 16. The former couple divorced in 2009 following Tiger's cheating scandal, which got the HBO spotlight in 2021 in the two-part docuseries, Tiger.

Elin Nordegren with son Charlie and Tiger Woods. - GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST /USA TODAY NETWORK

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at his state championship ring ceremony. - GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST /USA TODAY NETWORK

In recent years, Tiger and Charlie have seemingly been inseparable. Charlie's usually in tow with his future Hall of Famer father. They've also competed together at the PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, and they're often wearing matching outfits.

What's more, Charlie has picked up almost quite the exact same mannerisms on the golf course as his father -- from the way he leans on the golf club to the way he takes off his glove.

While it was Elin who caddied for Charlie at the state championships last winter, Tiger's also no stranger to serving as Charlie's caddie at his junior tournaments. But is he a good caddie? Charlie poked fun when GolfWeek asked him about it.

"For dad as a caddie, his reads are hook-bias, and I don't hook as much as he does," Charlie quipped. "So all of my putts, I miss right. So, I have to account for that."

Tiger enjoyed the PNC Championship last year with both Charlie and Sam, who caddied for her famous father.

"Sam was fantastic," the legendary golfer told GolfWeek last December. "This is the first time she's ever done this, so it couldn't have been any more special for all of us. For me to have both of my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me, and I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this."

