TikTok star Caleb Coffee is in the ICU after suffering horrifying injuries sustained during a hike with friends in Hawaii on Wednesday afternoon.

The family of the 18-year-old influencer started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical bills, and revealed that Caleb "slipped and fell off a 60-80ft cliff onto lava rock," and had to be "airlifted to the emergency room."

According to the page, Caleb sustained serious physical trauma across his body, and his injuries include a "spinal fracture, broke femur, elbow, wrist and multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body."

The page also states that Caleb "hasn’t been able to hold down food."

"The medics and everyone [are] telling us he’s lucky to be alive and is one of the strongest out there," the family share, adding that they have also been informed that "more injuries will most likely pop up over the next few weeks."

By Thursday afternoon, within five hours after the GoFundMe page launched, they had raised just over $9,000 of their $100,000 goal.

Caleb has gained a large following on TikTok, with over 11 million followers, as well as 1 million followers on Instagram. Many of his fans have expressed their support for him on the donation page and shared well-wishes for his recovery.

