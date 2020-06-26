TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead at 16: Report

TikTok star Siya Kakkar has died, according to multiple reports. She was 16 years old.

Kakkar, who lived in India, was known for her dancing and has more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok. On Thursday, Delhi Police told local news outlet India Today that Kakkar died at her residence on Wednesday night and had been battling depression in the four days prior to her death.

"Siya died by suicide at her residence in New Delhi at around 9 p.m. on June 25," police told the outlet. "She lived with her family. Her family is in shock and has requested privacy. No suicide note has been recovered."

Her manager, Arjun Sarin, also spoke about her death, India Today reports.

"I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal," Sarin said. "This must be due to something personal...work wise she was doing well."

"Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent," he continued. "I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar."

Sarin's management company posted a smiling picture of Kakkar on Thursday on Instagram and mourned her death.

"Rest in peace @siya_kakkar 💔," the post reads. "We will always miss an artist like you. May God give all the strength to her family."

