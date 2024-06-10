Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Audrey Posts Racy Topless Photos

Audrey McGraw is embracing her body in new photos. The 22-year-old daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took to Instagram over the weekend to post several topless pics, captioning the post with an arm flex emoji.

In the blurry images, Audrey poses in dim lighting, holding a sheet up over her chest and across her backside.

Audrey got lots of compliments for her sexy look in the comments section.

"Goddess vibes! ✨," one commenter wrote.

"Oh my GAWD," another person commented.

Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Like her famous parents, Audrey is also a musician, sharing lots of videos of herself singing on stage.

In December, Faith posted a birthday tribute to Audrey, showing her youngest daughter singing along to the family dog's howls.

"22 years ago today Audrey decided she was ready to begin the great adventure of life. Coming in strong at 8 weeks early, we all felt she was ahead of us and we needed to catch up," Faith captioned a clip on Instagram. "I had to share this. The air trumpet🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼😘 Happy Birthday to my songbird. I love you."

Tim posted his own tribute, writing, "Happy 22nd birthday to our baby girl Audrey! The sweetest, kindest soul. Beautiful for sure, however, her inside beauty is so huge and so genuine. She looks at the world with love and empathy. And that’s where true beauty lies. We love you baby girl!!!"

In addition to Audrey, Tim and Faith are parents to daughters Gracie McGraw, 26, and Maggie McGraw, 24.

Gracie has acted in Tyler Perry's TV series, If Loving You Is Wrong, and has also showed off her vocal stylings online.

In 2023, ET spoke with Tim about his three daughters' musical talents.

"All three of them are great singers," he said of Gracie, Maggie and Audrey. "I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time and they're like, 'I ain't gonna sing with you, Dad.'"

"Maybe I'll talk them into it. Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them," Tim added. "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

