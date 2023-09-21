Tim McGraw's birthday message to Faith Hill is worth reading over and over again!

On Thursday, Hill turned 56, and her 1883 co-star and husband had the sweetest message in her honor.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, my partner and my best friend You light up every room you walk into And you light up my heart and soul I love you more than I could ever express in a million years This is your day my love!!!!♥️😘 @faithhill," McGraw wrote next to a picture of the birthday girl standing in front of lights.

Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Hill also got sweet birthday messages from their daughters. McGraw and Hill's daughter, Gracie, 26, took to her Instagram Story to share a series of pictures with the words "Happy Birthday Mama" written over them. Gracie ended her post with a video of her mother and sisters singing Michael Jackson, and another video of her and her famous mom dancing to Frank Sinatra.

Gracie McGraw/Instagram

Gracie McGraw/Instagram

Gracie McGraw/Instagram

Audrey, 21, also took to her Instagram Story to share throwback pictures of her and her mother. On a picture of her and her mom in front of a sunset, she wrote, "I love love you Happy Birthday Mom."

Audrey McGraw/Instagram

Audrey McGraw/Instagram

On her Story, Maggie, 24, shared a collage filled with photos of Hill, with the caption, "It's my bffs birthday!!!!! Love you, mom."

Maggie McGraw/Instagram

Hill and McGraw will mark 27 years of marriage next month. McGraw recently sang about his love on his new single, "Her." In August, the country crooner told ET how his wife reacted to hearing the song for the first time.

"Oh, she loves it!" McGraw said, beaming. "She makes me play it all the time... I've had enough of it, I don't wanna hear it, [but] she loves it!"

And it was love at first listen for Hill. McGraw recalled, "She loved it so much. She goes, 'This is about me, right?' I go, 'Yeah, of course! Of course! You're the her.'"

