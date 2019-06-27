Tina Lawson Shares Video of Daughter Beyonce's Real Waist-Length Hair

Even Beyonce gets annoyed by her mom!

Tina Knowles Lawson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself combing her daughter's hair. In the video, Beyonce, 37, gets hilariously irritated by her 65-year-old mom after she mimics her daughter's hairstylist, Neal Farinah.

"All naturale," Tina continuously repeats in a silly tone as she combs Beyonce's hair, which is styled straight and comes all the way down to her waist.

"Mom, that's really annoying," Beyonce complains. "I mean, very annoying."

"I was trimming my baby’s hair today and I am mocking Neal!" Tina quipped in the caption. "Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying."

Neal also shared the funny video, writing, "WHAT WEAVE WHAT WIG. YES YES ALL NATURAL @mstinalawson @beyonce LET THEM KNOW 😂😂😂😂. SAY WHAT BLACK GIRLS GOT HAIR"

ET caught up with Tina back in February and she discussed what it's like watching her daughters -- Beyonce and her sister, Solange -- accomplish so much.

"It's the most rewarding [thing seeing them grow up], and all that they've achieved," she said at the time. "The best thing about them is how good and grounded they are."

"We just left a two-hour chat, a group chat, with Solange, and Kelly [Rowland], and Beyonce and Angie and myself, and I thought about that and I was like, 'We've just been having so much fun, for two hours, and they're just regular, good people,'" she added.

