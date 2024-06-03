Tish Cyrus Shows Support for Daughter Noah Amid 'Strained' Relationship

Tish Cyrus is expressing pride in her daughter! On Monday, Tish took to Instagram to celebrate the news that her 24-year-old daughter, Noah Cyrus, has signed a modeling contract with IMG Models.

Tish shared the news alongside a stunning modeling shot of Noah, which she captioned, "Girl is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥congrats @noahcyrus @imgmodels ❤️"

Noah did not comment on her mom's post.

The support is of note due to the reported rift between mother and daughter, which has to do with Tish's relationship with Dominic Purcell. After Noah opted not to attend her mom's August 2023 nuptials, reports surfaced that the singer was romantically involved with the Prison Break star before Tish.

In March, a source told ET that the reporting about Noah and Purcell has been "exaggerated," but noted that "Noah and Tish haven't been close since Tish started dating Dominic."

"It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced," the source added of Tish and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. "Tish didn't invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."

Shortly thereafter, a second source told ET, "Noah stopped seeing Dominic and Tish decided to pursue him and did not tell Noah."

"Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and [son] Braison to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic," the source added. "... It was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out."

Around the same time, Tish admitted that there were "issues" in her marriage. Tish explained that the problems come from the fact that she takes "things so personally," while her husband is "just very blunt, like, there is no warm and fuzzy."

"But you know what? This is where I've grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations," Tish continued. "And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I've never been good at that."

These things "are definitely issues," Tish said, "but issues also, because I love him, that I'm dealing with."

Though Noah did share a birthday tribute to her mom in May, a source told ET that their relationship is still rocky.

"Noah and Tish's relationship is still very strained, but things are improving. Noah texted Tish for her birthday on May 13 and Tish was happy to hear from her," the source said. "This whole drama has been upsetting for Tish and she has reached out to close friends for advice on how to fix things."

