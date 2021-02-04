'To All the Boys' and Sephora Release the Cutest Product Collabs

To All the Boys and Sephora have teamed up again on adorable beauty collaborations! The retailer is offering limited-edition, online-exclusive skincare and hair accessory sets to celebrate the third and final installment of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie series, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which is available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 12.

Hair accessory brand Kitsch and Korean skincare line Laneige have released products specially packaged in adorable To All the Boys-themed boxes, featuring scrunchies, a rhinestone clip, lip masks and hydrating skincare goodies. Just in time for Valentine's Day, these sets would make amazing gifts for fans of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky. Right now, Sephora is offering free shipping on all orders when you use the promo code FREESHIP at checkout.

If you're in need of more Valentine's Day gift ideas, check out ET Style's ultimate guide on the love holiday. We've gathered a ton of gifts, along with the best romantic movies to stream, heart-shaped jewelry, chocolates to indulge in, gorgeous lingerie, outfit ideas and more.

Shop the To All the Boys beauty collaborations at Sephora.

RELATED CONTENT:

38 Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Beauty Products Under $35

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date