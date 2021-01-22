The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Valentine's Day is coming up, which means you may need a new outfit to celebrate in.

Obviously the usual plans for the holiday will look different this year. However, no matter what your plans are -- whether you have an outdoor romantic dinner, a small girls night on the couch or staying in with your significant other while ordering takeout -- Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to look cute.

ET Style has gathered chic pieces for Valentine's Day outfit inspiration. Our top picks range from date night dresses and flirty lingerie to comfy loungewear and pajamas.

Be sure to check out our expansive Valentine's Day guide -- including gift ideas, sweet treats, romantic movies to stream and more ideas.

Shop stylish Valentine's Day outfit options below.

Dresses

ASOS Knitted Dress with Dotted Organza Sleeve in Black ASOS ASOS Knitted Dress with Dotted Organza Sleeve in Black A little black dress with sheer organza sleeves is the perfect outfit for the romantic holiday. $51 AT ASOS BUY NOW

Lulus Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Maxi Dress Lulus Lulus Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Maxi Dress This silky floral dress from Lulus looks so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length. $85 AT LULUS BUY NOW

Row A Ribbed Square Neck Minidress Nordstrom Row A Ribbed Square Neck Minidress We love this mini dress with long sleeves, ruffled square neckline and ribbed detail in a gorgeous wine shade. Style with a leather jacket and boots. $27 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $45) BUY NOW

Universal Standard Misa Dress Universal Standard Universal Standard Misa Dress We love this soft Universal Standard sweater dress for a casual yet polished look. It has pockets and sleeves that tie at the waist. Plus, it's the perfect red dress for Valentine's Day. $130 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD BUY NOW

SNDYS Eden Satin Dress Revolve SNDYS Eden Satin Dress Got plans for a fancy dinner? This stunning satin high-neck blouse dress with balloon sleeves, keyhole detail, ruched skirt and flirty open back is the ultimate date night look. $81 AT REVOLVE BUY NOW

Loungewear and Pajamas

Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts Eloquii Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts This loungewear set from Eloquii is so on theme for Valentine's Day. Get cozy in this adorable fuzzy pink sweater tank and shorts with optional cardigan. TANK: $45 AT ELOQUII BUY NOW SHORTS: $55 AT ELOQUII BUY NOW

Nasty Gal Kick Back Relaxed Sweatshirt and Jogger Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Kick Back Relaxed Sweatshirt and Jogger Set A sweatsuit is an effortless option for a rom-com movie marathon. This set comes with a crewneck and jogger sweatpants. $37.50 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $75) BUY NOW

Kate Spade New York 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Pj Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Pj Relax with a glass of wine in these super cute Kate Spade pajamas with heart pattern. $59 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK (REGULARLY $99) BUY NOW

Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set Summersalt Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set The Summersalt Cloud 9 pajamas are made from recycled plastic bottles and eco-friendly Modal that feels so soft on the skin. The pink buttoned top and pant set will have you lounging (and sleeping) in style. Throw on a pair of statement earrings to dress it up. $95 AT SUMMERSALT BUY NOW

Lingerie

Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra & Entice Thong Free People Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra & Entice Thong A sultry hot pink lace lingerie set, featuring a balconette bra and thong with a pretty eyelash scalloped trim. BRA: $64 AT FREE PEOPLE BUY NOW THONG: $22 AT FREE PEOPLE BUY NOW

Cacique Spot Lace Bodysuit Cacique Cacique Spot Lace Bodysuit Cacique Intimates has a plethora of beautiful Valentine's Day lingerie. Our top pick is this no-wire, plunging bodysuit with red embroidery and ribbon. $57 AT CACIQUE BUY NOW

Savage X Fenty Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Halter Crop Cami & Open-Back Skirt Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Halter Crop Cami & Open-Back Skirt For something unique and fashion-forward, choose this Savage X Fenty number designed by Rihanna. The delicate, sheer dotted halter cami and sexy open-back skirt are a showstopper. New XTRA VIP members can get two bras for $29 and 50% off everything else. CAMI: $44.95 AT SAVAGE X FENTY (REGULAR PRICE) BUY NOW SKIRT: $59.95 AT SAVAGE X FENTY (REGULAR PRICE) BUY NOW

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Chemise with Lace Shopbop Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Chemise with Lace A floaty, romantic chemise in a cool-toned gray with lace bodice. $112 AT SHOPBOP BUY NOW

Richer Poorer Cut Out Bralette & High Waist Brief Verishop Richer Poorer Cut Out Bralette & High Waist Brief If you want lingerie that's comfortable and cute, opt for this soft Richer Poorer modal cotton blend cut-out bralette and high-waist brief. BRALETTE: $32 AT VERISHOP BUY NOW BRIEF: $22 AT VERISHOP BUY NOW

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

The Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry