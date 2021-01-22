Shopping

The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

By ETonline Staff
ASOS

Valentine's Day is coming up, which means you may need a new outfit to celebrate in.

Obviously the usual plans for the holiday will look different this year. However, no matter what your plans are -- whether you have an outdoor romantic dinner, a small girls night on the couch or staying in with your significant other while ordering takeout -- Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to look cute.

ET Style has gathered chic pieces for Valentine's Day outfit inspiration. Our top picks range from date night dresses and flirty lingerie to comfy loungewear and pajamas.

Be sure to check out our expansive Valentine's Day guide -- including gift ideas, sweet treats, romantic movies to stream and more ideas.

Shop stylish Valentine's Day outfit options below.

Dresses 

ASOS knitted dress with dotted organza sleeve in black
ASOS Knitted Dress with Dotted Organza Sleeve in Black
A little black dress with sheer organza sleeves is the perfect outfit for the romantic holiday.
$51 AT ASOS
Lulus Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Satin Wrap Maxi Dress
Lulus Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Maxi Dress
This silky floral dress from Lulus looks so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length.
$85 AT LULUS
Row A Ribbed Square Neck Minidress
Row A Ribbed Square Neck Minidress
We love this mini dress with long sleeves, ruffled square neckline and ribbed detail in a gorgeous wine shade. Style with a leather jacket and boots.
$27 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $45)
Universal Standard Misa Dress
Universal Standard Misa Dress
We love this soft Universal Standard sweater dress for a casual yet polished look. It has pockets and sleeves that tie at the waist. Plus, it's the perfect red dress for Valentine's Day. 
$130 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD
SNDYS Eden Satin Dress
SNDYS Eden Satin Dress
Got plans for a fancy dinner? This stunning satin high-neck blouse dress with balloon sleeves, keyhole detail, ruched skirt and flirty open back is the ultimate date night look.
$81 AT REVOLVE

Loungewear and Pajamas 

Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts
Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts
This loungewear set from Eloquii is so on theme for Valentine's Day. Get cozy in this adorable fuzzy pink sweater tank and shorts with optional cardigan. 
TANK: $45 AT ELOQUII
SHORTS: $55 AT ELOQUII
missguided set
Missguided Green Racquet Club Sweatshirt & Green Sports Club Leggings
A sporty, comfy outfit of sweatshirt and leggings boasting retro-style graphics.
SWEATSHIRT: $39 AT MISSGUIDED
LEGGINGS: $43 AT MISSGUIDED
Nasty Gal Kick Back Relaxed Sweatshirt and Jogger Set
Nasty Gal Kick Back Relaxed Sweatshirt and Jogger Set
A sweatsuit is an effortless option for a rom-com movie marathon. This set comes with a crewneck and jogger sweatpants.
$37.50 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $75)
Kate Spade 3/4 sleeve cropped pj
Kate Spade New York 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Pj
Relax with a glass of wine in these super cute Kate Spade pajamas with heart pattern.
$59 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK (REGULARLY $99)
Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set
Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set
The Summersalt Cloud 9 pajamas are made from recycled plastic bottles and eco-friendly Modal that feels so soft on the skin. The pink buttoned top and pant set will have you lounging (and sleeping) in style. Throw on a pair of statement earrings to dress it up.
$95 AT SUMMERSALT

Lingerie

free people lingerie
Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra & Entice Thong
A sultry hot pink lace lingerie set, featuring a balconette bra and thong with a pretty eyelash scalloped trim. 
BRA: $64 AT FREE PEOPLE
THONG: $22 AT FREE PEOPLE
Cacique Spot Lace Bodysuit
Cacique Spot Lace Bodysuit
Cacique Intimates has a plethora of beautiful Valentine's Day lingerie. Our top pick is this no-wire, plunging bodysuit with red embroidery and ribbon. 
$57 AT CACIQUE
Savage X Fenty Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Halter Crop Cami & Open-Back Skirt
Savage X Fenty Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Halter Crop Cami & Open-Back Skirt
For something unique and fashion-forward, choose this Savage X Fenty number designed by Rihanna. The delicate, sheer dotted halter cami and sexy open-back skirt are a showstopper. New XTRA VIP members can get two bras for $29 and 50% off everything else. 
CAMI: $44.95 AT SAVAGE X FENTY (REGULAR PRICE)
SKIRT: $59.95 AT SAVAGE X FENTY (REGULAR PRICE)
Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Chemise with Lace
Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Chemise with Lace
A floaty, romantic chemise in a cool-toned gray with lace bodice. 
$112 AT SHOPBOP
Richer Poorer Cut Out Bralette & High Waist Brief
Richer Poorer Cut Out Bralette & High Waist Brief
If you want lingerie that's comfortable and cute, opt for this soft Richer Poorer modal cotton blend cut-out bralette and high-waist brief. 
BRALETTE: $32 AT VERISHOP
BRIEF: $22 AT VERISHOP

