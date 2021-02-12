Shopping

'To All the Boys' Releases the Cutest Product Collabs with Sephora, Target and More Brands

By ETonline Staff
'To All The Boys: Always And Forever'
Netflix

To All the Boys I've Loved Before has launched the most adorable product collaborations with many of our favorite brands and retailers. To All the Boys: Always and Forever is the third and final installment of the movie series, which is now available to stream on Netflix. 

The beloved rom-com, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, has teamed up on beauty products, clothing, accessories and home decor with Kitsch, Laneige, Target and Phenomenal. 

To All the Boys and Sephora have teamed up again on adorable beauty sets. The retailer is offering limited-edition, online-exclusive skincare and hair accessory kits with Laneige and Kitsch. Meanwhile, Target is offering To All the Boys-themed clothing, accessories and home decor, and Phenomenal has a collection of "Always and Forever" sweatshirts. 

Speaking of love, Valentine's Day falls on Sunday. If you're still looking for gifts to send to loved ones, ET Style has gathered awesome last-minute gift ideas, along with romantic movies to stream and outfit ideas for every type of date. 

Shop the To All the Boys: Always and Forever collaborations below. 

Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' x Kitsch 6 pc Hat Box Hair Accessories Gift Set
Netflix "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" x Kitsch 6 pc Hat Box Hair Accessories Gift Set
Sephora
Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' x Kitsch 6 pc Hat Box Hair Accessories Gift Set
Score Lara Jean's signature accessory in this adorable Kitsch box set that comes with five scrunchies and a rhinestone clip -- like the one she wears in the prom scene. 
$25 AT SEPHORA
Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' x LANEIGE Meet Cute Set
Netflix To All The Boys I've Loved Before x LANEIGE
Sephora
Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' x LANEIGE Meet Cute Set
Korean beauty brand Laneige's popular Lip Sleeping Mask is packaged in a cute 'To All the Boys'-themed pink box, featuring the Berry and Sweet Candy scents. 
$25 AT SEPHORA
Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' x LANEIGE I Choose You Set
Netflix 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' x LANEIGE I Choose You Set
Sephora
Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' x LANEIGE I Choose You Set
A Laneige skincare set for radiant, hydrated skin. It includes a special 'To All The Boys' Water Pocket Sheet Mask, Water Bank Moisture Cream, Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer and Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry. 
$29 AT SEPHORA
Target x Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Kawaii Throw
Target x Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Kawaii Throw
Target
Target x Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Kawaii Throw
Cozy up while watching the movie on the couch with this soft throw, featuring a cute pattern of hearts and hands. 
$15 AT TARGET
Target x Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' 3 Locket Pajama Set
Target x Netflix 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' 3 Locket Pajama Set
Target
Target x Netflix 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' 3 Locket Pajama Set
We're obsessed with this pink locket print cami-and-short pajama set. Available in regular size and plus size. 
$20 AT TARGET
Netflix x 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' 3 Varsity Letter Zip-Up Hooded Graphic Sweatshirt
Netflix x 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' 3 Varsity Letter Zip-Up Hooded Graphic Sweatshirt
Target
Netflix x 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' 3 Varsity Letter Zip-Up Hooded Graphic Sweatshirt
Borrow from Peter Kavinsky's style with this varsity letter zip-up hoodie. Available in regular size and plus size. 
$25 AT TARGET
Phenomenal x 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (Always and Forever) Crewneck Sweatshirt
Phenomenal x 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (Always and Forever) Crewneck Sweatshirt
Phenomenal
Phenomenal x 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (Always and Forever) Crewneck Sweatshirt
A comfy sweatshirt stamped with the words, "Always and Forever."
$65 AT PHENOMENAL

