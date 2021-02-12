To All the Boys I've Loved Before has launched the most adorable product collaborations with many of our favorite brands and retailers. To All the Boys: Always and Forever is the third and final installment of the movie series, which is now available to stream on Netflix.

The beloved rom-com, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, has teamed up on beauty products, clothing, accessories and home decor with Kitsch, Laneige, Target and Phenomenal.

To All the Boys and Sephora have teamed up again on adorable beauty sets. The retailer is offering limited-edition, online-exclusive skincare and hair accessory kits with Laneige and Kitsch. Meanwhile, Target is offering To All the Boys-themed clothing, accessories and home decor, and Phenomenal has a collection of "Always and Forever" sweatshirts.

Speaking of love, Valentine's Day falls on Sunday. If you're still looking for gifts to send to loved ones, ET Style has gathered awesome last-minute gift ideas, along with romantic movies to stream and outfit ideas for every type of date.

Shop the To All the Boys: Always and Forever collaborations below.

