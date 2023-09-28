Nanny Faye has a clean bill of health!

The Chrisley Knows Best star and family matriarch shared that her bladder cancer is in remission. Nanny Faye made the reveal on the latest episode of her granddaughter, Lindsie Chrisley's, Southern Tea podcast.

"As far as my health, everyone knows I've had bladder cancer. I’m in remission, thank God," Faye told Lindsie. "I've been out moving around, doing the best I can."

Lindsie went on the celebrate her grandmother's diagnosis, which comes two years after Todd shared the news of her cancer with his followers.

"That makes me so happy," the host said. "When I got the call that your scans were clear, it was such a relieving feeling and I'm sure that everybody else in our family felt that exact same way."

Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Faye went on to explain that she still has to be on top of scans, but at the moment, she doesn't have anything to worry about.

"It said that my PET scan was clear. No cancer nowhere," Faye said. "So I didn’t have to do my next treatment, but I have to come back in three months and if everything looks good, we’ll move on."

Faye has remained largely out of the spotlight since Julie, 50, and Todd, 54, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, after being found guilty of federal tax crimes.

In February, the beloved family matriarch made an appearance on grandson Chase Chrisley's Instagram -- where they gave an update on her health following a routine screening.

"Cancer free!!! No new tumors!!!" Chase wrote in a selfie featuring him and his grandmother.

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

Fans will have a chance to see Faye, Savannah, Chase and the other members of the Chrisley family back on TV. Last month, Savannah's rep confirmed to ET that the family is working on a new docuseries.

According to a release from Scout Productions, the new docuseries will "document the next chapter" of Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe and Faye's lives as they rebuild while Todd and Julie serve out their combined 19-year prison sentences. An appearance by Todd's oldest children, Lindsie and Kyle, has yet to be confirmed.

"The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," Savannah said in a statement. "We’re so happy to be back."

So far, a premiere date or a network has yet to be announced. Chrisley Knows Best aired on the USA network from 2014-2023. It was canceled, after 10 seasons, following Todd and Julie's legal issues.

