Tom Brady is moving to a warmer climate!

After announcing on Tuesday that he was leaving the New England Patriots after two decades, the six-time Super Bowl champion revealed that his "football journey" is taking him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady broke the news on social media by sharing a pic of him signing the deal. He also noted that the photo was taken by his 12-year-old son, Jack.

"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," he captioned the image. "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1"

According to CBS Sports, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers are said to have offered Brady a salary of at least $30 million to join their teams. This amount of money would make him one of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

While Brady is excited for this next chapter in his career, he expressed his gratitude for the Patriots fans, coaches and players in a series of messages posted to social media on Tuesday.

"I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together," the 42-year-old athlete wrote in part. "To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach [Bill] Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me -- I have learned from everyone."

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

As for those who've supported him on the sidelines all these years, Brady wrote: "I want to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. [Massachusetts] has been my home for 20 years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming -- I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know."

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

