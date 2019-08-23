Tom Green Accuses Jimmy Kimmel of Ripping off His Prank

Tom Green has some words for Jimmy Kimmel.

The 48-year-old comedian called out the late-night talk show host on Friday, accusing him of stealing a sketch he did on his comedy show, The Tom Green Show.

"Hey @jimmykimmel just saw your latest Instagram post where you painted your aunt’s house. Wonder where ya got that idea? Sometimes I don’t understand why people can copy all of my classic bits from The Tom Green Show and get no push back?" Green captioned his video. "If a stand up comic steals material they are crucified!! Love ya Jimmy but I want a writers credit. Have me on the show sometime and we can talk about it."

On Thursday, Kimmel posted a throwback video of when he painted his aunt Chippy's house as a joke. Kimmel pulled the prank in 2010 for his Jimmy Kimmel Show.

"Yes, we painted my Aunt Chippy’s house orange and green... #TBT Happy 80th!" Kimmel captioned his post, which now has Green fans calling him out.

Meanwhile, in Green's Instagram video, he says that he first pulled the prank on his parents in 1994.

"That's funny when you think of it in 1994 and no one's ever done it before, thank you very much, but I want a writer's credit, Jimmy," he says, while directing fans to the original sketch in his post.

Kimmel has yet to comment on Green's remarks.

