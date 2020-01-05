Ricky Gervais promised to pull no punches during his opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards -- and he truly didn't hold back!

The 58-year-old comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday to kick off the awards show, and made sure to give the audience the polarizing, shocking performance they've come to expect from him on his fifth hosting gig -- taking aim at Kevin Hart, Felicity Huffman, Jeffrey Epstein, the Hollywood Foreign Press and more.

And he got plenty of reactions from the A-list stars in attendance. After a crack about Leonardo DiCaprio's penchant for dating younger women -- "[Leo] attended the premiere [of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood], and by the end, his date was too old for him." -- DiCaprio could only laugh and nod good-naturedly.

However, it was Gervais' final blow -- against "woke" celeb culture -- that seemed to ruffle the most feathers, even earning a shocked look from the easygoing Tom Hanks. "You say you're woke, but the companies you work for, unbelievable," he laughed. "Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd all call your agent."

"If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You're in no position to lecture the public about anything," he added. "You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

