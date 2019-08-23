We love you 3000!

Tom Holland’s character, Spider-Man, may be leaving the MCU, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his love for Tony Stark. The 23-year-old British actor spent some time with his Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr., and shared some pics to Instagram.

“We did it Mr Stark!” Holland captioned the photos, quoting his character, Peter Parker.

In the pics, the two action stars goof off in a series of selfies even holding up the action figures of their characters.

The pics come just days after news broke that Spider-Man might be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Sony.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” the studio said in a statement earlier this week. “We were disappointed but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

Sony Pictures has owned the movie rights to Spider-Man since before Marvel Studios had a cinematic universe.

Holland’s Parker plays key roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The storyline of this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home was widely linked to Tony Stark’s conclusion in Endgame. It’s unclear how this decision will affect future Spider-Man movies and guest appearances.

