Tom Holland is ready to slip back into his Spidey suit when the time comes! The 27-year-old British actor hasn't appeared as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man) since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the subject of a fourth film within his version of the franchise is not off the table.

"The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films," Tom tells Deadline. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more."

Noting that for the first time he is "part of the creative" process early on, Holland notes that he has been "watching and learning."

"Everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things," he shares.

In No Way Home, Holland's iteration of Peter comes into direct contact with past Peters in the form of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, returning to the iconic role.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere on Dec. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Holland is confident that the right team is in place for a fourth Spider-Man movie.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," he says. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He went on to play the web slinger in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming where he met his real-life girlfriend, Zendaya, who plays his love interest, Michelle "MJ." The duo also appeared in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home before 2021's No Way Home.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home - Sony Pictures

In late 2023, Holland told Collider that he feels "very protective" of the character.

"I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character," he shared.

Meanwhile, Holland has been all about supporting Zendaya amid the press tour for her new tennis drama, Challengers.

ET recently caught up with the Euphoria star about what it means to have Holland's support throughout a busy press season.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," Zendaya told ET earlier this month. "Even tonight, I have so many family -- they're over there -- family and friends here."

