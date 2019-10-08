Tom Holland Shaves His Head and Fans Can't Handle It

Brace yourselves, Tom Holland fans!

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star sent folks into a frenzy on Monday after a video surfaced showing that he has shaved his head.

The 23-year-old actor appeared in a clip posted on Twitter, in which he wished a fan named Sabrina well, sharing how he was hanging out with her dad.

The transformation is believed to be for Holland’s upcoming role in the Russo Brothers’ new film, Cherry. Holland reportedly plays a former Army medic, who returns from Iraq with PTSD. The movie also stars Bill Skarsgard.

The tweet appeared to show him meeting with real-life veterans, presumably in preparation for the part. But, naturally, all eyes were on the star’s new ‘do.

While one fan compared Holland’s new look to that of rapper Eminem, another questioned, “Which boyband did he leave to pursue his solo career?”

However, fans mostly gushed about how “hot” and “cute” the actor remains.

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

He’s still cute shut up — rosie misses joon JIMTOBER (@joonsheartbeat) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Holland recently discussed what it has been like adapting to public scrutiny on his private life after he was photographed with a mystery woman at a festival in July.

"It's the first time I've ever kind of been in the tabloids," he told GQ Style. "It's the first time something like this has ever really happened to me. So it's a bit of a shock to the system. Um, but you know, but it's something that you look at and you go, 'Oh, well, I just don't put myself in that situation again.'"

See more on Holland below.

