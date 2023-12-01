Tom Pelphrey had a special birthday message for his "fave" -- Kaley Cuoco, of course!

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to wish his famous other half a happy 38th birthday. Spoiler alert: his tribute was as sweet as could be.

"Happy birthday to my fave," the Banshee alum captioned a carousel of photos, including ones with their baby and many pets. "Life has exploded into a million new dimensions since we first met, every one more beautiful and meaningful than the last. You are truly an amazing partner and an incredible mom."

Continued Pelphrey, "I can't imagine Matilda having a greater role model to grow up emulating than her mom…. her independent, talented, hilarious, generous, incredibly kind and thoughtful mom. So HAPPY BIRTHDAY from me and all the little ones. We love you!!!! ♥️💫🙏♥️💫🙏 @kaleycuoco."

The two welcomed their first child together, daughter Matilda, in late March, less than a year after they made their romance Instagram official. While she's not yet one, it seems their baby has already picked up the same love her mom has for animals. "She is obsessed. What a beautiful thing to raise a kid -- she's only six months -- surrounded by animals 24/7," Cuoco told ET. "She's in her walker now. She doesn't walk, she doesn't even crawl, but she miraculously is in her walker, like, running around the house, so we laugh. We're like, 'Look out, everybody. You're gonna lose a tail.'"

As the Big Bang Theory alum kicks off a new year, it's clear she's in the best of company with her partner and their little one. "We did a lot in two years. We met, we fell madly in love, we had this beautiful baby. We're very blessed and very lucky. It was a meant-to-be situation," Cuoco recently told ET. "The timing was right."

