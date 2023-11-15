When a suburban husband and wife attempt to spice up their marriage by adding role play into their relationship, the husband gets far more than he bargained for.

In the new trailer for Prime Video's action-comedy Role Play, Kaley Cuoco stars as Emma, a woman living in the suburbs of New Jersey who also has a secret life as an assassin for hire.

Her husband, David, played by David Oyelowo, was unaware of his wife's dangerous double life until the duo agreed to meet up at a fancy hotel bar and pretend to be total strangers.

It's there that David and Emma meet a mysterious man, played by Bill Nighy, who is involved in Emma's sordid life as a deadly international assassin.

With her web of lies unraveling, Emma is being tracked by law enforcement and dangerous criminals alike -- including Gwen Carver played by Connie Nielsen -- putting her family in harm's way and flipping her and David's suburban life upside down.

Watch the trailer for Role Play below.

The action-comedy genre isn't new territory for Cuoco, who starred in series such as The Flight Attendant and Based on a True Story.

Oyelowo is known for films such as The Butler, Selma, Nightingale, and Queen of Katwe. He also currently stars in Paramount's Western series Lawman: Bass Reeves.

Directed by Thomas Vincent and written by Andrew Baldwin and Seth W. Owen, Role Play is set to premiere Jan. 12 on Prime Video.

