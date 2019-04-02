Toni Braxton Shuts Down Birdman Breakup Rumors (Exclusive)

Toni Braxton and Birdman are still going strong.

ET's Brice Sander was with the Braxton Family Valuesstar at the show's season six premiere held at The Doheny Room in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, where she clarified the rumors that she and the rapper called it quits.

In January, breakup rumors surfaced after Birdman posted and then deleted an Instagram Story that read, "It's over." Braxton then shared a solo Instagram pic, writing, "Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice...but ALWAYS choose to be chosen."

"We don't know what happened," Braxton told ET about the rumors. "It just kind of [came out of nowhere]. Someone said it and we were like, 'OK, we'll just ride with it because it'll give us some privacy. So that's good. But we're good."

Traci Braxton also commented on her older sister's relationship breakup rumors, saying, "Your guess is as good as mine. I want to be the little fly on the wall during their pillow talk so I can have all the tea because I am missing a whole lot of it." However, when it comes to standing up for her sisters, she say, "Don't get it twisted, for any of my sisters, if somebody step all over them and I don't like it, and they like it and they hurting really bad, believe me, I will step in. I am that protector sister to make sure that they are OK."

As for Towanda Braxton, she also echoed Traci's comments regarding Toni and Birdman, saying, "It's like a Tootsie Roll Pop, you never know how many licks it takes to get to the middle. The world may never know. So we may never know. I'm just like, 'Listen, if you're going to do it, just call me right before you say 'I do' and I will show up."

Another family member whose relationships have been in the news is Tamar Braxton. The season two Celebrity Big Brother winner made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend, David Adefeso.

"I thought long and hard about it," she said about showing her new relationship on the screen. "It's what my life is about, so why not. We're not hiding anything, so why not."

"Right now we're just really enjoying each other, having an amazing time getting to know each other," Tamar said about her and Adefeso, who had already had to fight off split rumors. She also shared that her divorce with Vincent Herbert has not been finalized yet, so the thought of marriage isn't on her mind.

"I mean, here is the thing, it's not that Vincent is a horrible person," she explained. "I'm just ready to move on to the next chapter of my life."

Meanwhile, the Braxton family has had their share their ups and downs, but they love each other more than anything. Describing the new season as filled with more "family drama," Toni explained that, "We're family and in the end we always figure it out. Even if we're not loving each other at that moment, we always love each other."

Braxton Family Values returns Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

