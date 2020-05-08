'Too Hot to Handle' Reunion: See Which Couple Got Engaged Over Zoom!

Warning: Major Too Hot to Handle spoilers ahead! Do not proceed unless you've watched Extra Hot: The Reunion.

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago may be separated by distance right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they're proving their bond is stronger than ever!

Netflix virtually reunited the lovebirds and their castmates from the dating show for an update on what their lives have been like since filming wrapped over a year ago. During the after-show, filmed via Zoom, Los Angeles-based Harry remotely asked Francesca -- who's currently living in Vancouver, Canada -- to marry him.

"Francesca's been looking into moving to Los Angeles and we've also been looking at rings," Harry explained, asking if it's possible to propose over Zoom. "Well, we may as well."

The Queensland, Australia, native then got down on one knee, with a blue Ring Pop in hand, saying, "Francesca, I'm on one knee. I've got your Ring Pop. I don't know how to do it. Whew, I'm shaking. Like, I should have rehearsed this."

"I just want to say, you've absolutely changed my life," he continued, turning beet red. "I love you so much and I cannot wait to spend forever with you. Do you want to do this thing? Do you want to get married?"

Although Francesca said moments prior that she thought the proposal should go down in person, she happily accepted, making all the fans at home feel all the feels.

"Harry knows I want to marry him, so, yes, of course!" she responded. "You're so cute."

"I couldn't imagine being with anyone else," Harry added.

To be honest, we're definitely not surprised by the on-the-spot move, considering what Harry and Francesca told ET back in April.

Harry said at the time that although he's "definitely not" necessarily ready for marriage -- "I'm not ready for anything!" -- he was planning to use the $7,500 he won from the show to propose to Francesca in Paris, France. That was all put on hold, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I was going to surprise her and propose. I accidentally told her that was my plan from Day 1," he shared. "I legitimately am so much happier when I'm around her and having her in my life. So, let's go, sign me up!"

Francesca shared similar sentiments, telling ET, "I love him so much."

"It's actually crazy to think about, because the circumstances that we met are unlike any other. I think we are going to be connected for life," she added. "It's hard being away from him because he is in Los Angeles and I am in Vancouver. But once this quarantine is over, we are going to move in together and it's going to be amazing and magical. We are going to get married and have kids!"

The reunion also gave fans an update on where things stand between Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul. The two previously chatted with ET about their complicated post-show relationship.

"Unfortunately, we're not together. But I still hold her close to my heart," Sharron confessed. "Like, Sharonda's still a thing. We're not an official thing, but we're a thing."

"One of the biggest lessons I've learned is, you can't move forward if you're still holding on to the past ... sometimes you block your own blessings by being afraid," he added. "I've also learned that showing your emotions doesn't make you weak. You can still cry and still be a man."

Rhonda chimed in, saying that she has no regrets about how she handled herself on the show, including getting together with Sharron.

"I would never take anything back because I always see everything as a life lesson. So if I didn't go through these things with Sharron, I would never know my own strength," she explained. "Me and Sharron are amazing. We're friends."

"Watching the show back just kind of brought up all the connections that I had with everybody, especially Sharron. The experience with me and Sharron is an amazing one," she continued, as tears started flowing. "No one will ever take that away from us. Whether we're together or not, I wish I could go back and kind of capture some of those moments again. But I'm just going to make new ones, from here."

