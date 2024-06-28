Tori Spelling has more than TV dinners in her freezer. The 51-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and mother of five shared on Friday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast that storing some non-food items in her kitchen.

Spelling revealed that the strangest thing she has on ice is her placenta. "Unsure which child, there's two in there, so, unless I have the biggest placenta in the world, there are two vats in there," she quipped.

Spelling, who shares Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with ex Dean McDermott, defended the decision, saying, "It's supposed to be good. It's something that's good for your body and they take it out of your body and it's good to put it back in your body."

Spelling's longtime manager, Ruthanne Secunda, asked, "Probably not store it in your freezer too long. How long has it been in there?"

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Liam Aaron McDermott, Finn Davey McDermott and Beau Dean McDermott attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - JB Lacroix/WireImage

Spelling admitted she wasn't sure which placentas were in the freezer, saying she'd check. But she also revealed that it wasn't the placenta of her youngest child, 7-year-old son Beau McDermott.

"I'm really sorry to my best friend, Jess, because [Beau's] is still in her freezer. You want to talk good friends?" Spelling mused, saying she asked Jess to take the placenta home from the hospital.

"I feel like she has asked me a few times over the last seven years to take that back and I say, 'Yep, next time I'm there!' And then I don't. I'm going to. I'm going to one day," Spelling insisted.

The daughter of the late TV mogul Aaron Spelling and Candy Spelling said that she didn't end up saving all of the placentas from her five children due to the family having moved in recent years.

"We move a lot, so unfortunately a couple got lost," Spelling said, before joking, "Imagine that, you guys, they got lost or left at a rental. Imagine you open up a freezer and it's Tori Spelling's placenta. That would be interesting to put on eBay."

Spelling also revealed that she and McDermott once ate her placenta.

"One time, my ex — I was on board — we cooked the placenta and ate it," she said. "Dean's an amazing chef, so, I mean… He cooked it and seasoned it and it was actually really good."

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott earlier this year after 18 years of marriage. The actress has since opened up about their split and her family on the podcast, which she shared doesn't thrill her five kids.

"My kids are like, 'Ugh, Mom, stop putting us out there and talking about us.' And I'm like, 'It's kind of our day job. I don't know what to tell you,'" the single mom shared on her podcast in May. "My kids grew up on TV."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: