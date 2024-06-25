Tori Spelling Says She Got a Boob Job in a Strip Mall at 19

Tori Spelling's first boob job wasn't like most celebrities'.

In response to a fan question about her boob jobs, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed on a recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast that her first breast augmentation was actually done at a local strip mall.

"My first boob job, I had a friend at the time -- it was the bad boyfriend I talk about, it was his friend's girlfriend -- and she was like, ‘Oh you just have to go to this place,'" she recalled. "I went to this doctor and it was in a strip mall. I can't make this up. I think he was a fine doctor. It was just an outpatient surgery center in a strip mall. I was 19, so I was like, ‘Uh this isn't Beverly Hills,' I was confused."

At 19, Spelling decided to go along with the operation despite having concerns. Thankfully, her celebrity besties helped her recover.

"Of course I didn't say anything. I got them done and they took me home," she explained. "At the time, I was best friends with Alicia Silverstone and Carmen Electra, and they were taking care of me. I can't even make this stuff up, you guys."

Now, at 51, Spelling can laugh at the story of her first time getting her breasts worked on as a teen. Unfortunately, she did have to undergo a second boob job to undo the first one.

"My whole intention of getting them redone was to go smaller," Spelling explained. "Looking back in the '90s, I liked my boobs, I wish I had just kept them. I was like a 32B, maybe like an A+ or minus. I just wanted to make them fuller."

But she's still not quite happy with her breast size.

"Did I get my boobs done in the back of a van down by the river?" Tori chuckled. "Which version of them? I just got them done again, you guys! I think these aren't the ones either. Goddammit. Third time will be the charm."

Spelling has been candid about the good, the bad, and the ugly in her life recently. She is currently in the middle of a divorce from her husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, who made his relationship with his new girlfriend official on Instagram in May.

Spelling and McDermott, 57, share Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also dad to son Jack from a past relationship.

In court documents obtained by ET, McDermott responded to his ex's full custody request, asking for joint physical and legal custody of their kids. McDermott, representing himself in the legal proceedings, also requested spousal support from Spelling, though he wants it to be terminated for his estranged wife. The Canadian actor is additionally asking Spelling to pay his attorneys' fees and wants their formerly shared assets and debt to be considered separate property.

A source previously told ET, "Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years."

"They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as co-parents," the source noted. "It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their co-parenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

