Just in time for the 4th of July and peak summer travel season, Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale is happening now to help get your wardrobe vacation-ready. Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful designer styles that are both timeless and versatile. This Tory Burch sale only happens twice a year, so now's the time to save on classic summer sandals, purses and plenty more must-haves for the warm weather.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Now through Wednesday, July 5, shoppers can score big 4th of July deals on Tory Burch clothing, shoes and accessories. The Semi-Annual Sale is taking an extra 25% off sale items, which means some of the brand's most sought-after styles are marked down by as much as 70% off. With summer just starting to heat up, don't miss you chance to save on sandals, bucket hats, Tory Burch's beloved handbags, and dresses.

Before the best styles sell out, give your summer wardrobe a refresh with the most notable discounts from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale. Check out the best Tory Burch deals on shoes, handbags, and clothing to shop this week.

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

From the iconic Miller Cloud sandals to pool-ready jelly slides that embrace the Barbiecore trend, we've found the best Tory Burch footwear that is majorly marked down right now.

Eleanor Jelly Slide Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide Perfect for channeling Barbie by the pool, the Eleanor Jelly Slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal. $198 $90 Shop Now

Miller Cloud Tory Burch Miller Cloud The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style. $198 $105 Shop Now

Bubble Jelly Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning, great for the beach, pool and beyond. $188 $90 Shop Now

Banana Heel Sandal Tory Burch Banana Heel Sandal The Banana Heel Sandal is designed with an oversized buckle and crossover straps in soft, tumbled leather that has a subtle shine. $368 $180 Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals

Need a new purse for summer? Tory Burch has all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more.

McGraw Painted Bucket Tory Burch McGraw Painted Bucket The floral McGraw Painted Bucket Bag is made of pebbled leather. Carry the whimsical bag for a pop of color. $448 $202 Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals

Now’s your chance to score big savings on popular styles for way less. Below, shop the trendiest tops, summer dresses and pants from the Tory Burch sale.

Lace Crop Top Tory Burch Lace Crop Top Delicate lace panels and a scalloped hem add a touch of romance while voluminous sleeves create volume and balance proportions. Wear it with the coordinating skirt for a matching set. $448 $202 Shop Now

Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Tory Burch Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress Crafted from crisp cotton, this poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this summer dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets. $798 $360 Shop Now

Dandelion Bra Top Tory Burch Dandelion Bra Top Wear this adorable Dandelion Bra Top by itself or paired with a light cardigan for a stylish look. The bra comes with adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure. $298 $120 Shop Now

