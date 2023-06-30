Shop

Tory Burch 4th of July Deals: Get an Extra 25% Off Shoes, Bags, and More During the Semi-Annual Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Tory Burch Semi Annual Sale
Tory Burch

Just in time for the 4th of July and peak summer travel season, Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale is happening now to help get your wardrobe vacation-ready. Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful designer styles that are both timeless and versatile. This Tory Burch sale only happens twice a year, so now's the time to save on classic summer sandals, purses and plenty more must-haves for the warm weather.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Now through Wednesday, July 5, shoppers can score big 4th of July deals on Tory Burch clothing, shoes and accessories. The Semi-Annual Sale is taking an extra 25% off sale items, which means some of the brand's most sought-after styles are marked down by as much as 70% off. With summer just starting to heat up, don't miss you chance to save on sandals, bucket hats, Tory Burch's beloved handbags, and dresses.

Before the best styles sell out, give your summer wardrobe a refresh with the most notable discounts from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale. Check out the best Tory Burch deals on shoes, handbags, and clothing to shop this week.

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

From the iconic Miller Cloud sandals to pool-ready jelly slides that embrace the Barbiecore trend, we've found the best Tory Burch footwear that is majorly marked down right now.

Eleanor Jelly Slide
Eleanor Jelly Slide
Tory Burch
Eleanor Jelly Slide

Perfect for channeling Barbie by the pool, the Eleanor Jelly Slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal.

$198$90
Miller Cloud
Miller Cloud
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud

The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.

$198$105
Penelope 100mm Embellished Sandal
Penelope 100mm Embellished Sandal
Tory Burch
Penelope 100mm Embellished Sandal

Bring some sparkle to your wardrobe with these gorgeous embellished sandals. 

$398$150
Bubble Jelly
Bubble Jelly
Tory Burch
Bubble Jelly

Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning, great for the beach, pool and beyond.

$188$90
Banana Heel Sandal
Banana Heel Sandal
Tory Burch
Banana Heel Sandal

The Banana Heel Sandal is designed with an oversized buckle and crossover straps in soft, tumbled leather that has a subtle shine.

$368$180
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer
Tory Burch
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer

These fashionable T Monogram sneakers offer comfort all summer long. 

$298$150

Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals

Need a new purse for summer? Tory Burch has all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more.

Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag
Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag

Even if your outfits veer toward minimalism, this textured tweed purse will fit right in.

$798$420
McGraw Painted Bucket
McGraw Painted Bucket
Tory Burch
McGraw Painted Bucket

The floral McGraw Painted Bucket Bag is made of pebbled leather. Carry the whimsical bag for a pop of color. 

$448$202
Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bucket
Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bucket
Tory Burch
Petite Lee Radziwill Double Bucket

This sporty yet relaxed bag is a great piece for everyday wear.

$748$450
Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag

This luxurious cream Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag can be a wardrobe staple year-round. 

$698$420
Lee Radziwill Petite Double Bag
Lee Radziwill Petite Double Bag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Petite Double Bag

Leather, suede and gold hardware come together to create this stunning and versatile bag. It also comes with a shoulder strap to use the bag however you prefer. 

$598$360
Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

You'll want to add this charming chartreuse chevron quilted bag to your cart before it sells out.

$548$330
Ella Canvas Tote Bag
Ella Canvas Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Canvas Tote Bag

This stylish, lightweight canvas tote, featuring the Tory Burch emblem, is ideal for daytime carrying. 

$498$262
Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Tory Burch
Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag

Keep it compact and cute with this lightweight Kira Chevron Camera Bag from Tory Burch.

$378$225

Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals

Now’s your chance to score big savings on popular styles for way less. Below, shop the trendiest tops, summer dresses and pants from the Tory Burch sale.

Lace Crop Top
Lace Crop Top
Tory Burch
Lace Crop Top

Delicate lace panels and a scalloped hem add a touch of romance while voluminous sleeves create volume and balance proportions. Wear it with the coordinating skirt for a matching set. 

$448$202
Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress
Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress
Tory Burch
Perforated Poplin Cut-Out Dress

Crafted from crisp cotton, this poplin cut-out dress has a flattering empire waist, contrast topstitching and delicate perforations that create subtle chevron stripes. Comfortable and easy to wear, this summer dress is finished with adjustable shoulder straps and side pockets. 

$798$360
Confetti Twill Short
Confetti Twill Short
Tory Burch
Confetti Twill Short

Colorful twill and a leather-trimmed belt set apart these casually elegant shorts. 

$698$262
Dandelion Bra Top
Dandelion Bra Top
Tory Burch
Dandelion Bra Top

Wear this adorable Dandelion Bra Top by itself or paired with a light cardigan for a stylish look. The bra comes with adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure.

$298$120
Printed Performance Golf Skort
Printed Performance Golf Skort
Tory Burch
Printed Performance Golf Skort

Be the most stylish person on the green (and off) in this moisture-wicking skort from Tory Burch.

$178$90
Striped Cinched Ankle Pant
Striped Cinched Ankle Pant
Tory Burch
Striped Cinched Ankle Pant

Made with 80% cotton, these cuffed ankle pants are light and breezy for warmer days. 

$398$135

