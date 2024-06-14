Shop
Sales & Deals

Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale Is Here: Save Up to 60% on Handbags, Shoes and More Summer Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Tory Burch
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:19 AM PDT, June 14, 2024

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale features double discounts on designer handbags, shoes, clothes and accessories.

As the countdown to summer ticks closer, it's time to get our closets ready for all the adventures this season has in store. If you're looking to add some affordable designer finds to your wardrobe, one of Tory Burch's biggest sales of the year is officially back until Wednesday, July 3.

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is happening right now and taking an extra 25% off everything in the designer's sale section. With double discounts, you can score designer deals as much as 60% off. This sale event is the perfect opportunity to save big on some fresh handbags, clothing, shoes and accessories for the new summer season.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful, classic styles that are both timeless and versatile. Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale only happens twice a year, so now's the time to score best-selling items for a fraction of the original price.

Before your favorite styles sell out, give your wardrobe a well-deserved refresh with the best deals from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale. Ahead, check out the top Tory Burch shoes and bags we've found to shop before the sale ends.

 Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale includes all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more purses to refresh your collection for summer.

Small Robinson Spazzolato Top-Handle Bag

Small Robinson Spazzolato Top-Handle Bag
Tory Burch

Small Robinson Spazzolato Top-Handle Bag

A timeless handle bag that can be worn with anything. Use the shoulder strap when you need your hands free.

$348 $172

Shop Now

Small Kira Quilted Satchel

Small Kira Quilted Satchel
Tory Burch

Small Kira Quilted Satchel

This cute satchel has a double T as a turn-lock closure. It's designed to emulate the leather interiors of classic cars.

$648 $300

Shop Now

Robinson Crosshatched Convertible Crescent Bag

Robinson Crosshatched Convertible Crescent Bag
Tory Burch

Robinson Crosshatched Convertible Crescent Bag

Butter yellow is the hottest color for Summer 2024, so adding this shoulder bag to your wardrobe is a must.

$398 $195

Shop Now

Miller Wallet Crossbody

Miller Wallet Crossbody
Tory Burch

Miller Wallet Crossbody

The Miller Crossbody has an adjustable strap and a gusseted shape that opens to multiple compartments — including a zippered pocket that fits a phone.

$328 $172

Shop Now

McGraw Bucket Bag

McGraw Bucket Bag
Tory Burch

McGraw Bucket Bag

Add a pop of color to your handbag collection with this adorable bucket bag, crafted from soft pebbled leather with vertical pick stitching.

$398 $172

Shop Now

Ella Printed Tote

Ella Printed Tote
Tory Burch

Ella Printed Tote

Released every season in collector’s edition prints, this tote is super sturdy, light, and spacious for your summer getaways.

$268 $142

Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

From the iconic Miller Cloud sandals to ballet flats, we've found the best Tory Burch footwear that is majorly marked down right now.

Miller Cloud Sandal

Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch

Miller Cloud Sandal

These classic Tory Burch sandals have a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.

$198 $105

Shop Now

Double T Sport Slide

Double T Sport Slide
Tory Burch

Double T Sport Slide

Sporty slides, but make it fashion. Wear this soft padded leather sandal with everything from denim shorts to a dress. 

$198 $97

Shop Now

Minnie Travel Ballet

Minnie Travel Ballet
Tory Burch

Minnie Travel Ballet

The Minnie Travel Ballet is flexible and lightweight, defined by its unique ability to bend in half. Easily carry this ultra-comfortable flat in a tote or handbag.

$248 $120

Shop Now

Eleanor Jelly Slide

Eleanor Jelly Slide
Tory Burch

Eleanor Jelly Slide

Perfect for your summer vacation wardrobe, the Eleanor jelly slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal.

$198 $105

Shop Now

Bubble Jelly

Bubble Jelly
Tory Burch

Bubble Jelly

Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning, great for the beach, pool and beyond.

$188 $97

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

Style

The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

The Best Designer Tote Bags You'll Carry Everywhere From Work to Vacay

Style

The Best Designer Tote Bags You'll Carry Everywhere From Work to Vacay

Get an Extra 40% Off Kate Spade's Summer-Ready Handbags, Shoes & More

Sales & Deals

Get an Extra 40% Off Kate Spade's Summer-Ready Handbags, Shoes & More

12 of the Summer's Hottest Handbags for Every Style

Style

12 of the Summer's Hottest Handbags for Every Style

Shoes on Pointe: The Best Ballerina Flats for Summer 2024

Style

Shoes on Pointe: The Best Ballerina Flats for Summer 2024

Shop Summer Bags and Accessories for Less at Coach Outlet

Shop Summer Bags and Accessories for Less at Coach Outlet

Tags: