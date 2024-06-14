The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale features double discounts on designer handbags, shoes, clothes and accessories.
As the countdown to summer ticks closer, it's time to get our closets ready for all the adventures this season has in store. If you're looking to add some affordable designer finds to your wardrobe, one of Tory Burch's biggest sales of the year is officially back until Wednesday, July 3.
The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is happening right now and taking an extra 25% off everything in the designer's sale section. With double discounts, you can score designer deals as much as 60% off. This sale event is the perfect opportunity to save big on some fresh handbags, clothing, shoes and accessories for the new summer season.
Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful, classic styles that are both timeless and versatile. Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale only happens twice a year, so now's the time to score best-selling items for a fraction of the original price.
Before your favorite styles sell out, give your wardrobe a well-deserved refresh with the best deals from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale. Ahead, check out the top Tory Burch shoes and bags we've found to shop before the sale ends.
Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals
The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale includes all kinds of marked-down totes, bucket bags, crossbody bags and more purses to refresh your collection for summer.
Small Robinson Spazzolato Top-Handle Bag
A timeless handle bag that can be worn with anything. Use the shoulder strap when you need your hands free.
Small Kira Quilted Satchel
This cute satchel has a double T as a turn-lock closure. It's designed to emulate the leather interiors of classic cars.
Robinson Crosshatched Convertible Crescent Bag
Butter yellow is the hottest color for Summer 2024, so adding this shoulder bag to your wardrobe is a must.
Miller Wallet Crossbody
The Miller Crossbody has an adjustable strap and a gusseted shape that opens to multiple compartments — including a zippered pocket that fits a phone.
McGraw Bucket Bag
Add a pop of color to your handbag collection with this adorable bucket bag, crafted from soft pebbled leather with vertical pick stitching.
Ella Printed Tote
Released every season in collector’s edition prints, this tote is super sturdy, light, and spacious for your summer getaways.
Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals
From the iconic Miller Cloud sandals to ballet flats, we've found the best Tory Burch footwear that is majorly marked down right now.
Miller Cloud Sandal
These classic Tory Burch sandals have a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.
Double T Sport Slide
Sporty slides, but make it fashion. Wear this soft padded leather sandal with everything from denim shorts to a dress.
Minnie Travel Ballet
The Minnie Travel Ballet is flexible and lightweight, defined by its unique ability to bend in half. Easily carry this ultra-comfortable flat in a tote or handbag.
Eleanor Jelly Slide
Perfect for your summer vacation wardrobe, the Eleanor jelly slide is an elevated take on a water-resistant sandal.
Bubble Jelly
Versatile and waterproof, this jelly sandal is named for its air bubble sole that provides soft cushioning, great for the beach, pool and beyond.
