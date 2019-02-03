Toy Story 4 is coming to make us all cry, laugh and remember why we have such a hard time letting go of our childhood possessions.

Just moments after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a remarkably slow Super Bowl LIII, the good folks at Disney-Pixar brought some much-needed fun with an exciting teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth installment!

In the brief clip, Woody (Tom Hanks) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts) -- making her first return to the franchise since Toy Story 2 in 1999, looking much more world-traveled than we've seen her in past films -- meet up at a carnival or county fair, with the intention of meeting up with their old pal, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

However, Buzz finds himself a little "held-up" -- in that he's zip-tied to a wall at the back of a prize booth, where he's somehow found himself trapped and on the bad side of two other plush toys (voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) who think he's trying to take their "top prize spot," and aren't thrilled.

The trailer has a little bit of everything you could want from the series: jaw-dropping CGI animation, wonderful vocal performances, great comedic timing and a legitimate sense of danger that may or may not scar you for life (we're looking at you, the incinerator scene from Toy Story 3).

Ostensibly a road trip movie, Toy Story 4 features the return of the entire beloved voice cast, as well as newcomers Tony Hale and Keanu Reeves.

The long-awaited Pixar project hits theaters on June 21st.

