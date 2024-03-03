Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's son, Rocky Thirteen, is already making a splashy tour debut with his famous parents.

The Blink-182 drummer just wrapped up the band's big tour across Australia and New Zealand, and he celebrated the occasion with a slideshow of snapshots showing off some memorable moments from the journey.

The cover photo, however, featured an adorable cameo from the couple's 4-month-old son -- although not a full pic of the baby boy.

Instead, the photo showed Rocky's tiny little baby foot resting on his dad's drum, next to some drumsticks, as he sat in Barker's lap.

The rocker captioned the post, "The tour was over, we'd survived" -- which is of course a line from one of the band's most famous hits, "Adam's Song."

Barker and Kardashian welcomed their bundle of joy on Nov. 1. The baby boy joins Barker's children -- son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya -- as well as Kardashian's three kids, whom she shares with ex-Scott Disick -- Sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11.

The power couple took to Instagram back on Valentine's Day to reveal that their infant son was conceived during a romantic retreat to the lavish Amangiri resort in Utah on Feb. 14, 2023.

In a series of snapshots from their getaway, Kourtney, 44, captioned, "One year ago today ❤️." Travis, 48, chimed in the comments section, adding, "We made baby Rocky 🖤."

The throwback photos showcased Kourtney donning a striking red bikini and cream robe, while other images captured the couple relishing moments together in a hot tub. The post also included a picturesque scene of a red rose against a snowy landscape and a crackling log fire.

A source told ET back in January that Kardashian "is beyond elated since welcoming Rocky."

"Spending time as a big family with their new addition has been amazing for Kourtney and Travis," the source said of the pair's blended family. "Kourtney’s family is so excited for her, and they already love Rocky so much. They’ve been showering Rocky with love and soaking up this time together."

The source also said that Barker seamlessly transitioned into his role as a father once again, sharing, "Travis has always been a great dad, which is one of the reasons Kourtney was so drawn to him at the beginning of their relationship, and seeing him in this role again in a different way has been very special. They’re doing great as a couple and continuing to be there for each other in this new chapter."

