Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story is officially going down under!

ET has learned that Travis is currently onboard a private jet to Australia to see Taylor and support her during night one of her run of shows in Sydney. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end left Los Angles Tuesday evening before traveling to Hawaii, where he stayed overnight before boarding the private jet for Sydney. Travis is expected to land in time for her first show. However, it's unclear when he will return or if he'll stay for all four.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Gotham/GC Images

Travis' trip comes after his father, Ed Kelce, teased the idea of his son supporting his GRAMMY-winning girlfriend abroad now that he's got free time. Ed spoke to the The Sydney Morning Herald and shared that he had a conversation with his son following his Super Bowl win.

"I asked him, 'Are you going to take off for Sydney?' And he seemed keen," Ed shared, adding that his 34-year-old son "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore."

However, Ed explained that Travis "wasn't sure because he has commitments," which might make traveling to Australia impossible.

Travis' trip comes after he missed the "Midnights" singer's first leg of shows in Melbourne, Australia, over the weekend. Taylor was left speechless during night one on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where 96,000 fans packed the famed venue that first opened its doors in 1853. It's the largest crowd Taylor has ever performed in front of, and she was very much aware of it.

Getty Images

"If I seem a little bit like I'm losing my mind over the fact that there are 96,000 people here tonight ... it's because it's true," she told the boisterous crowd, via Deadline. "This is the biggest show that we've ever done. I'm fully starstruck by the fact so many people wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne!"

Taylor made her way to Australia to continue the record-breaking Eras Tour after she supported Travis and the Chiefs in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII. After partying with the champions after the game, the singer jetted back to work. The "Lover" songstress showed her support for her man throughout the 2024 NFL season, as she attended a grand total of 13 of his games.

In November, Travis traveled to Buenos Aires, where he was spotted supporting Taylor, alongside her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, during night two of the Eras Tour at the Estadio Monumental.

Following her time in Sydney, Taylor is set to take the Eras Tour to Singapore to perform a run of six sold out shows from March 6-9.

RELATED CONTENT: