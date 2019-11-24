Travis Scott, Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne set the 2019 American Music Awards on fire with their epic performance of "Take What You Want," that saw the trio of artists teaming up to bring the kind of brooding, dark energy that you'd expect from any collaboration with the Black Sabbath singer.

It had chains, it had pits of fire, it had Osbourne in a black full-length cloak, it had Malone in an outfit covered in sequined skulls and Scott rocking dark shades and black leather. Needless to say, it had everything you could hope for from a nightmarishly awesome, genre-blurring AMAs performance.

However, while all that was going down, it seems that Scott's ex, Kylie Jenner, was having a remarkably less macabre evening, although she was still feeling the heat -- specifically, the heat from her oven.

While Scott, Malone and Osbourne performed next to a burning pit of fire, Jenner was whipping up a multitude of Thanksgiving dishes -- photos of which she shared to her Instagram story throughout Sunday evening.

"We have our Friendsgiving [party] tonight," Jenner says while filming a big bowl of macaroni. "This is about to go in the oven."

She went on to share pics of all the cool dishes she was cooking for her Friendsgiving celebration, which she was busy making while Scott -- with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter, Stormi -- was busy performing at the star-studded awards show.

Other dishes Jenner served included candied yams, turkey breast and cornbread muffins.

She also took special care to lay out one super luxe Turkey Day-themed table arrangement.

It's unclear if Scott plans on coming over for some food after the show, and to spend time with his little girl and his ex. Despite the fact that the pair decided to take a break last month, after more than two years of dating, they've still been co-parenting like pros, and spending time together.

"Kylie and Travis are in a really good place, and are slowly hanging out with one another more and more," a source told ET earlier this month. "They aren't back together, but neither is seeing anyone else right now."

The former lovebirds seems to be co-parenting well as they recently spent Halloween together.

"Travis and Kylie spent Halloween together and enjoyed a night of trick-or-treating with their daughter Stormi,” a source told ET. “Kylie also threw a big Halloween party for the family, which included a pumpkin patch, candy stations, dessert table, bartenders, craft station for the kids and much more."

