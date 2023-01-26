Treasure trove! Treasures of NYC has become a vintage lover's paradise with It-girls like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Shay Mitchell and Miley Cyrus, flocking to the shop for pre-loved designer pieces.

The reason celebs can't get enough of the boutique's vintage luxury bags, clothing, sunglasses, jewelry, shoes, swimwear and more, from brands including Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Pucci, to name a few, all comes down to their curated inventory.

"There’s always this desire to stand out and be unique, so the items that we offer make it easier for people to carry pieces that you don’t see every day. ... We simply look for really cool pieces that speak to the history of the brands that we're reselling," Creative Director and Co-Founder Brit Blanco tells ET.

And the brand's distinctive collection isn't the only reason the vintage dealer stands out.

"We pride ourselves on the condition of the items we sell. Although many of these items are 40+ years old, we try hard to offer items that are in what we consider excellent vintage condition," CEO and Co-Founder Robert Bird notes.

"Obviously, there will always be some level of wear due to the age, but we want to treasure these items and make sure that they go to good homes so they can live for another 40+ years," he adds.

While the duo encourages customers to take care of their purchases, they also want shoppers to use and enjoy their collectibles, all while making them their own.

"Put on your favorite pair of sweats and a ripped-up vintage tee and grab your vintage Chanel, Dior Saddle, or Hermès Kelly bag, and put a bunch of cool keychains on it, or tie your favorite hankies on it," Blanco recommends.

"We really do try to have fun and not take ourselves, or our brand, too seriously," Bird shares.

As far as specific trends the pair is noticing right now: "We definitely see that while people still love their logos, a bit more subtleness is definitely having a moment, along with interesting structures, patterns, shapes and silhouettes," he says.

But, staying true to your own sense of style is what's most important to the business partners.

"Do what works for you and not just what everyone else is doing. ... It becomes really obvious when you see people out of their element and just following a trend," Blanco says.

"Be authentic and stick to what makes you happy, comfortable and confident. Be excited to walk out the door in the morning dressed how you feel the best," she continues.

