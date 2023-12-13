Trevor Noah Reveals He's Set to Host 2024 GRAMMY Awards

Trevor Noah will be returning to host the GRAMMYs again next year, marking his fourth time emceeing the star-studded music awards ceremony.

Noah announced the news in the latest episode of his podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah, and exclaimed, "I'm excited about that! It’s a lot of fun."

"I enjoy the GRAMMYs because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening," Noah added.

Noah previously hosted the 63rd, 64th and 65th GRAMMY Awards.

Noah's announcement comes just over a month after the nominations were announced for the upcoming ceremony.

SZA is this year's most-nominated artist with 9 noms, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven noms. Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift all earned six.

The nominations were announced during a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, which featured Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. as well as some special guests.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+.

Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

RELATED CONTENT: