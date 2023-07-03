Trisha Paytas Addresses Colleen Ballinger Grooming Allegations

Trisha Paytas is speaking out about the allegations against friend and podcast partner, Colleen Ballinger, after Ballinger was accused of forming "inappropriate personal relationships" with teenagers.

Multiple longtime fans of Ballinger, otherwise known as YouTube's Miranda Sings, came forward in a recent report by the Huffington Post expressing that the 36-year-old "maintained uncomfortably close relationships with them when they were teens," even accusing the social media personality of "grooming" them.

Paytas, a fellow YouTuber, uploaded a new video to her channel Monday titled "colleen," in which she claimed that she was "unaware" of the allegations made against Ballinger until recently.

"I wasn't aware of these most recent things that are coming out," Ballinger said in the video. "Everyone knows I have a very, very, very firm stance on talking to anyone underage, platonic or not."

She continued, "I have a lot of trauma when it comes to my relationships I had when I was underage. And not always sexual, a lot of my trauma comes from school. Authorities at school. Teachers at school that I trusted."

Paytas goes on to say that she was "shocked" by Ballinger's latest video -- a 10-minute ukulele song in which she spoke about the claims and denied any allegations of grooming and predatory behavior.

"Hey, it's been a while since you saw my face. I haven't been doing so great, so I took a little break. A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren't quite true. Doesn't matter if it's true, though, just as long as it's entertaining to you," Ballinger sang.

She added, "The only thing I've ever groomed is my two Persian cats. I'm not a groomer, just a loser who didn't understand I shouldn't respond to fans, and I'm not a predator even a lot of you think so because five years ago, I made a fart joke."

While Ballinger didn't apologize to her fans, she did however, acknowledge that she made a mistake, telling listeners, "Sometimes people make mistakes, simply because they made a mistake. That mistake doesn't make them a terrible human, it just makes them human."

"Her video came out, and I was just shocked to say the least that she didn't at least acknowledge the stuff that her own fans were saying, how they felt," Paytas continued. "It's a topic I don't take lightly, and I can't take lightly, as I am a full-time sex worker... We already have a lot of stigma, misconceptions, allegations against us as sex workers and so I need to nip this in the bud."

ET has reached out to Ballinger's reps for comment.

Paytas' video comes after a Twitter user and former Balling fan, Jonny Silvestri, accused Ballinger of messaging Paytas' nude photos to fans as a way to mock the new mom's body size. After making these claims online, Silvestri posted several screenshots on July 3 of alleged messages from Ballinger to a young fan that included Paytas' OnlyFans content.

"I do not condone, at all, unsolicited nudes -- sending unsolicited nudes to anybody, sex worker or not. I think using someone's nudes as a way to hurt them, make fun of them, make light of them, be mean, is the lowest form of human," she added.

Paytas noted that she's not embarrassed of the photos, but rather by Ballinger, adding, "These weren’t a long time ago. This is someone well into their 30s who just gave birth, sending nudes. And a month prior, I was in her house, meeting her newborn and doing a Mukbang with her."

Paytas also claimed that Ballinger assured her weeks ago that she had never sent nude photos of her to anyone.

"I don't stand behind Colleen whatsoever. Her video was not an apology, and it took away from the severity of her actions of talking to minors, bringing minors on stage at her show," Paytas said before vowing to never speak about the online personality again. "These people are speaking up and they're uncomfortable for a reason. Acknowledge it, change it, do better."

She added, "I will never speak on Colleen again. She just does not exist to me anymore."

Paytas and Ballinger had just launched their joint podcast, Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas, a venture that sounds likely to end after Paytas' video.

The allegations are the latest against Ballinger. According to NBC News, back in 2020, YouTuber Adam McIntyre shared a video claiming that he and Ballinger had an "inappropriate personal friendship" when he was a teenager. Ballinger addressed some of McIntyre's claims in a May 2020 video titled "Addressing Everything."

