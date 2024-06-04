Trisha Paytas Gives Birth to Second Child -- Meet Her Daughter Elvis

Trisha Paytas is a mom of two!

On Tuesday, the content creator joyfully announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Elvis Paytas-Hacmon, born May 24, weighing 9.7 pounds.

The news was shared with her followers on Instagram, marking another milestone for the popular influencer. Paytas posted a series of photos on Instagram with her husband, Moses Hacmon, their daughter, Malibu Barbie, and their new addition, Elvis, in the hospital, shortly after her arrival. In the photos, Paytas and Elvis are twinning in matching pink polka-dot outfits.

Trisha Paytas and Elvis - Trisha Paytas / @trishapaytasbackup

The YouTuber also shared photos of Elvis at home cuddling with her big sister in bed and Hacmon holding the new bundle of joy.

Trisha Paytas's kids Malibu and Elvis - Trisha Paytas / @trishapaytasbackup

Trisha Paytas' Family - Trisha Paytas / @trishapaytasbackup

In January, Paytas had revealed that baby number two would be a girl. She took to social media to express her excitement, writing, "Girl Mom 4ever 🩷🩷 it’s finally out 🗞️ we are having another baby girl and we couldn’t be more excited 🥳🥳 thank you for all the love and support, I’ve waited my whole life to get to this chapter and I’m reading every page as slowly as possible to take it all in 💭 💭 WHO RUN THE WORLD? 🌎 GIRLS 🎀."

The announcement was accompanied by a heartwarming photo of Paytas, her husband, Moses Hacmon, and their first daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. The family, dressed in matching white outfits, posed in front of a cake that revealed the exciting news. In one picture, Paytas and Hacmon are seen smiling, holding wine glasses, preparing to cut into the cake inscribed with "Coming May 2024."

The post also included the moment they sliced the cake, which revealed pink icing inside, signifying they were expecting another girl. A particularly sweet moment featured their 1-year-old daughter, Malibu Barbie, sitting next to the cake, holding some of the pink icing.

Paytas first shared the news of her second pregnancy in November, with a post expressing her gratitude: "🍂Thankful🍂 Baby #2 coming May 2024." The announcement was accompanied by photos of the family in coordinated brown outfits, with Malibu Barbie proudly wearing a "Big Sister" shirt to share the news of her new role.

Last May, Paytas took ET on a tour of her home and confirmed that she and her husband were so over the moon with their young daughter, they were in the process of trying for a second child.

"[Life] has changed so much, for the better, I feel like," Paytas shared. "There's still the funness, and I still can cosplay and do crazy things, but it's just better now, 'cause I have a little partner and it's just so fun."

