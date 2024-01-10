Trisha Paytas Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Trisha Paytas has her own girl squad!

On Wednesday, the content creator revealed that baby number two is a girl.

"Girl Mom 4ever 🩷🩷 it’s finally out 🗞️ we are having another baby girl and we couldn’t be more excited 🥳🥳 thank you for all the love and support, I’ve waited my whole life to get to this chapter and I’m reading every page as slowly as possible to take it all in 💭 💭 WHO RUN THE WORLD? 🌎 GIRLS 🎀," she wrote.

Next to the exciting reveal was a picture of Paytas, her husband, Moses Hacmon, and their daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, all wearing white and sitting in front of the cake that held the big news.

@TrishaPaytas

In one photo, Mom and Dad smile as they pose in preparation for the reveal, holding wine glasses in their hands before cutting into the cake that reads, "Coming May 2024."

The post also includes the moment the couple cut into the cake, revealing the pink icing on the inside.

In a sweet moment, Malibu Barbie, 1, sits next to the cake with pink icing in her hand.

Paytas shared the news that she and Hacmon were expecting their second child together in November.

"🍂Thankful🍂," Paytas wrote in a post. "Baby #2 coming May 2024."

In the photos, the family of three wear matching brown looks. Malibu Barbie shared the news of her promotion by wearing a "Big Sister" shirt.

In May, Paytas took ET on a tour of her home and confirmed that she and her husband were so over the moon with their young daughter, they were in the process of trying for a second child.

"[Life] has changed so much, for the better, I feel like," Paytas shared. "There's still the funness, and I still can cosplay and do crazy things, but it's just better now, 'cause I have a little partner and it's just so fun."

